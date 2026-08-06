Why I'm Selling the Early Chiefs Hype Around R Mason Thomas

Normally when teams experience widespread change during an offseason, that means their rookie classes will play huge roles in the ensuing season. The Kansas City Chiefs have ample experience on that front, as their 2022 crop of first-year players helped deliver a championship right out of the gate.

Despite giving the roster a facelift over the last several months, general manager Brett Veach opted for some depth and development over immediate starting-caliber play in the 2026 NFL Draft. Second-round defensive end R Mason Thomas finds himself somewhere in the middle, as he's a member of a weak position room but also has a ways to go as a player.

The former Oklahoma standout has delivered his fair share of nice plays at training camp thus far, even translating some of it to the second phase with pads coming on. Projected starter Ashton Gillotte's hamstring injury has freed up some additional reps for the rookie as well. That combination is fueling one of the top K.C. hype trains at Missouri Western State University, and for good reason.

R Mason Thomas lands the inside hands against Simmons and drives him back in 1v1. pic.twitter.com/RHQzRQTsGp — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) August 5, 2026

With that said, this writer isn't buying what's being sold just yet. Much of it has little to do with Thomas himself, but rather the circumstances around him that aren't quite aligning enough to match the buzz.

First and foremost, Gillotte's hamstring ailment was deemed a strain. Head coach Andy Reid didn't think it was serious to start, and he might not need heavy preseason reps to retain his starting gig opposite George Karlaftis. As long as he's back practicing at some point in August, history argues that Kansas City would be tempted to toss him right into the fire again.

That largely ties to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, whose preference for fielding veteran players is well documented. Gillotte, coming off a respectable debut campaign for his draft slot, has a year on Thomas in the system and is assumed to be a sturdier presence in run defense. Both of those elements are valued by Spagnuolo, clearly.

There's a place for a slightly undersized, change-of-pace pass rusher along the Chiefs' defensive front... although they might have one other than Thomas. Spagnuolo recently praised 2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who's coming into a de facto contract year healthy and with plenty to prove.

Spagnuolo says everyone will get a shot to play, but he didn't exactly give Thomas the priority treatment despite his flashes.

“Yeah, I think they're all going to compete in there," Spagnuolo said. "Listen, R Mason has done some really good things, but he's in the rookie process. Ashton's in the second year, and he looks like a guy that's made some steps in the second year. It's not all new to him like it was a year ago.

"And then Felix, getting Felix back has been pretty important, especially with the fact that Ethan (Downs) got dinged. In my mind, Felix made one really good play today in the run game, and let's hope he can do that, get over the injury issues and be a factor for us.”

Thomas has done plenty to show that he very well may have a bright future with the Chiefs. If Gillotte is slower getting back into the mix than expected, perhaps the door opens for him to justify the perceived momentum he's building. A strong preseason would do nothing but bolster the case for his role being increased.

But the time left before Week 1 and Spagnuolo's comments, fairly or unfairly, could be obstacles as camp rolls on. Until real games are played and Thomas has taken — in the words of former Chiefs halfback Isiah Pacheco — "a grown man's job," the hoopla won't equal the results.

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