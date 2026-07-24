As the Kansas City Chiefs' rookies and quarterbacks report for training camp on Friday, it's also a time for rehabbing veterans to get acclimated at Missouri Western State University. Ahead of full-team practices next week, head coach Andy Reid had a multitude of injury updates to reveal.

The headliner was, predictably, quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The superstar signal-caller continues recovering from a torn ACL and LCL, but Reid's progress report went far beyond that.

It's a mixed bag of news from Reid, with players on both sides of the ball still attempting to prepare for the weeks of practice ahead.

Rashee Rice 'Doing Great' With Knee Rehab

Starting with wide receiver Rashee Rice, Reid relayed a positive development. The star wideout is good to go for training camp, and similar to Mahomes, his situation will be monitored as time passes.

"Rashee Rice, with his knee debridement, is doing great," Reid said. "So he will, again, go. We'll keep an eye on him, but he's cleared to go."

According to Reid, the fourth-year man has been around the facility for quite some time now.

"He's done a great job rehabbing up here," Reid said. "He's been up here the whole time. He'll be in and out here in the next couple of days, but he's been here throughout."

It's been a long offseason for Rice, who underwent knee surgery prior to violating his probation and being ordered to serve 30 days in jail. The former second-round pick was able to rehab while doing his time and was eventually released on June 16, giving him more than a month to gear up for camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

As far as the rest of the pass catchers are concerned, undrafted rookie free agent John Michael Gyllenborg's outlook is pessimistic relative to the rest of the injured crop.

"Gyllenborg, he's still working through the knee sprain which he had," Reid said. "They're doing some other evaluations on him, so we'll just see for this camp here, most likely, he won't get much work there."

Omarr Norman-Lott Probable to Begin Camp on PUP List

Unfortunately, the good Rice news comes with a ho-hum status report on defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott. The 2025 second-rounder suffered a torn ACL during a Week 7 outing last year and isn't quite ready to get back on the practice field.

It's tracking to be a stint on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for Norman-Lott. General manager Brett Veach said following the 2026 NFL Draft that he "certainly" expected him ready for camp but emphasized an acclimation period perhaps going "slowly."

"As far as any of the injuries go, right now, some updates would be Norman-Lott most likely will start on PUP but is making progress," Reid said. "He had the ACL reconstruction there."

Any player on PUP to kick off camp can participate in meetings and use facilities, but he can't practice until being taken off the list. If Norman-Lott's time on PUP bled into the regular season, the Chiefs could avoid counting him against the active roster total but wouldn't be allowed to field him in-game for four weeks.

On the bright side, Reid doesn't seem worried about too lengthy of a timeline.

"Whether it's during training camp or somewhere in training camp potentially, he'll be out there," Reid said. "He's just got to keep the strength part coming."

Progress Reports on Mansoor Delane and L'Jarius Sneed

Last, but certainly not least, a pair of noteworthy pieces of the secondary are faring mostly well.

It's no surprise that first-round cornerback Mansoor Delane is on the verge of being a full go. Reid predicted such earlier this summer despite the former LSU standout being on the mend from a shoulder ailment.

Delane should be fine as practices begin. The same may not be true for veteran L'Jarius Sneed, who's dealt with chronic knee issues for years. Fortunately for him, he projects as more of a depth piece at the moment. The team also has plenty of familiarity with his medicals, as Reid pointed out. Nothing will be rushed.

"Delane, right now, is having his final physical," Reid began. "He's right in the process of that but is doing well there. LJ Sneed, we've always, like we did before, kept an eye on him with his knee. We'll just take him [along] slowly and gradually get him back into the mix as we go. Look forward to getting him on the field."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.