For the second game in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs will be without wide receiver Rashee Rice tonight. He remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury he sustained before the bye.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy got enough out of his offense in KC's 22-6 victory over the Chargers last time out, but the Chiefs will need a lot more firepower against the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks. Seattle's defense is just as dominant as last year on paper, and it boasts one of the most loaded units in the entire league.



The Chiefs are obviously going to lean heavily on running back Kenneth Walker in his homecoming to Lumen Field, and they will look to incorporate Travis Kelce into the aerial attack more. However, one Chief could end up being the X-factor in this matchup if he performs at a high level.

Third-year speedster Xavier Worthy is coming off a game in which he recorded season highs in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (73). Although he caught some flak for leaving yards on the table on a catch-and-run at the end of the first half, he was an efficient target for Patrick Mahomes, reeling in all seven of his targets. More importantly, he proved that he can step up in a WR1 role when Rice is out and take on a bigger workload.

Once the second half arrived last week, the Chiefs didn't really need to utilize Worthy too much since they were winning by 16 points after halftime. In the first half though, Worthy recorded 70 of his 73 receiving yards and found himself open on many occasions.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) reacts after catching a forty-one yard pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's showing was a stark contrast from what fans had seen from Worthy early in the season. He'd be the first person to tell you that he wasn't playing at the level he expected of himself, but he certainly changed that and built some momentum heading into this week.

While Worthy may not be used in the vertical passing game very often tonight as KC gears up to face a defensive line with the second-best pressure rate in the league, much of his value has come horizontally on short throws like screens and drag routes. In fact, Worthy's average depth of target is only No. 67 in the NFL among qualifying receivers at 8.5 yards.

Despite Seattle's offensive inconsistencies, it remains a premier defensive unit in the NFL. In a hostile road environment where Mahomes may not have much time to let plays develop, Worthy is going to be a crucial option over the middle of the field in the intermediate passing game.

For the first time in a while, the Texas product finally appears to be fully healthy and ready to return to his rookie form where he looked like a star in the making.

Walker is obviously going to be Kansas City's most featured player on offense as he always is, but Worthy could be the second player Mahomes looks to when he wants to generate a big play. His electric speed, along with the lack of other weapons in the receiving corps, makes him a candidate for a big night against the Seahawks.

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