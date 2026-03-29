Wide Receivers Chiefs Could Target in Top-40 Range

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering a monumental draft and desperately need to improve several areas of the roster.

With the No. 9 pick , Kansas City could address multiple positions , but No. 29 presents an opportunity to bolster the wide receiver corps. While speaking with the media at the scouting combine, general manager Brett Veach discussed the Chiefs' position on the board . Additionally, here are a couple of wide receivers Kansas City could target in the 29-40 range.

Veach's Thoughts

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Every year when we were picking 31, 32, I'd always say, ‘Man, if we were just at 24, 25, we'd be exactly where we want to be.’ And now that we're at 9, I'm like, ‘Man, if we were just at 4 or 5, we'd be exactly where we want to be.’ So, I think every GM kind of has that mindset where, unless you have the first pick, there's a certain element that you can't control," Veach said. "And you have to let the dominoes fall, if you will."

“But we're excited. I mean, we don't want to be picking at 9 every year, but we're excited to add some young talent to this roster," Veach continued. "And I think even more excitingly, those second, third rounds, where I felt like in years past, Day 1 came and went and we'd come in there and there'd be five or six players, but you knew at 32 in Round 2, you wouldn't get them, either. So, it's not just the first round. I think we have an opportunity to really capitalize here and add a lot of talent throughout the course of the draft weekend.”

Omar Cooper Jr.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Indiana receiver recorded 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 74 rushing yards. Cooper Jr. developed into an all-around pass-catching option for the Hoosiers.

Despite being only six feet tall and 199 pounds, Cooper Jr. has the ability to make contested catches down the field. Additionally, he is capable of creating yards after the catch. The Chiefs could utilize Cooper all over the field.

Denzel Boston

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs for yards after the catch against the UC Davis Aggies during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Boston is another intriguing option on the outside, as he is 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds. Kansas City has lacked a big-bodied receiver in recent memory, and the Washington wideout proved to be a legitimate downfield and red zone threat.

Although Boston is viewed as an early second-round pick, he could develop into a legitimate WR1 at the next level and would be a potentially game-changing asset for the Chiefs.