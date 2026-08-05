Winners and Losers From the First Week of Chiefs Training Camp

Just like that, the entire Kansas City Chiefs roster has been at training camp for at least a week.

Although there's still plenty of time left before general manager Brett Veach and the coaching staff have to decide on a 53-man group, the first handful of practices have given them a glimpse at what to evaluate. Once the pads came on Monday, things got even realer.

Which players have managed to stand out the most thus far? Let's take a look at some of the biggest winners and losers from the opening stretch of training camp, with everyone from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to undrafted free agent pickups headlining the list.

Chiefs Training Camp Winners: Week 1

The following players are turning heads with their performances at Missouri Western State University, routinely finding ways to make plays on the practice field.

Peter Woods

When the Chiefs took Peter Woods in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, it was assumed that he may not see the field a ton in year one. While it's still likely that the high floor of Khyiris Tonga will keep the Clemson product off the field for the majority of snaps, Woods' flashes in camp can't be ignored.

Woods has been dominant in spurts, putting on an impressive display of burst and shiftiness for a tackle. He adds a new dynamic to the defensive line — and one that should complement All-Pro Chris Jones well.

Even if he's a late-down or situational pass rusher in the regular season, Woods is must-see programming whenever he's in the lineup in St. Joe or during the upcoming preseason.

Chiefs’ Kingsley Suamataia vs. Peter Woods (99) and Chris Jones pic.twitter.com/qXicll6EDl — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) August 4, 2026

Kahlil Benson

Not many players have helped their stock more than UDFA rookie tackle Kahlil Benson, who's making a name for himself more and more each day. It isn't that he's been spectacular or anything remotely close at camp, but he's simply getting ample opportunities to prove he's an NFL-caliber player.

Benson has taken the field with the first-team offensive line on numerous occasions, slotting into the right tackle spot and getting work in against some of the club's top pass rushers. The Indiana product's shocking workload renders him an automatic winner as August continues to unfold.

Until proven otherwise, veteran Jaylon Moore remains the projected starter at right tackle. It remains to be seen whether there's any sort of real battle with Benson for the gig, although head coach Andy Reid loves the healthy competition that's taking place right now.

Xavier Nwankpa

In our first roster projection for Chiefs On SI, Joshua Brisco and I narrowly had UDFA safety Xavier Nwankpa missing the cut. That'd likely remain the case if we redid it today, although the rookie is making it quite difficult to not write his name in.

There's an argument to be made that Nwankpa has been Kansas City's best safety at training camp. He has a nice 11-on-11 interception on his resume, as well as numerous other plays in the defensive backfield in a short period of time.

Being a special teams option is also working in Nwankpa's favor, with coordinator Dave Toub already singling him out as a solid performer. If the former Hawkeye can continue to meet this standard, he might just force K.C.'s hand.

Patrick Mahomes

Just because he's Patrick Mahomes, it doesn't mean he should be taken for granted. That truth applies on multiple fronts at camp, as the two-time MVP has dazzled with his showmanship on the practice field but, more importantly, he's stayed healthy while doing so.

As he closes in on eight months post-ACL and LCL tear, Mahomes is set on being stronger than ever. Having a quality set of practices with his teammates is a big step along that path.

When Mahomes first got hurt, him being ready for Week 1 of the 2026-27 campaign was anything but a lock. It still isn't a certainty, but it'd be a surprise to not see him out there given the leaps he's made in recent weeks.

Chiefs Training Camp Losers: Week 1

These players came into camp with significant expectations, yet they've done the opposite through a week of practice. It isn't too late to reverse that trend, but the pressure is on.

Jalen Royals

With Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen both banged up and Rashee Rice still easing his way into the mix after offseason knee surgery, the Chiefs are practically begging someone from their wide receiver rotation to step up. 2025 fourth-round pick Jalen Royals, gifted a golden opportunity, has done nothing of the sort.

Royals has yet to make many highlight plays at Missouri Western State University, which is a major bummer for those who were anticipating a year-two breakout. In what's essentially his rookie year all over again, he's on the outside looking in regarding earning real snaps and had a serious window here to get out of the proverbial doghouse.

The former Utah State standout is in desperate need of a big day soon.

#Chiefs CB Kevin Knowles knocks the ball away pic.twitter.com/Zl3jfnpmvA — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) August 3, 2026

Kristian Fulton

To this point, rookie Mansoor Delane hasn't shed his yellow non-contact jersey, which opened the door for a few more reps at the cornerback spot. Veterans typically shine at camp, but Kristian Fulton isn't doing so, instead fading into the background.

This has some to do with Fulton's underwhelming play and potentially even more to do with the rise of Nohl Williams. The latter may be the single best player at 2026 camp, surely influencing the race for the No. 2 starting corner job. Fulton appears to be in the rearview mirror — partially his doing.

On top of that, the high-paid defensive stopper has missed some time already up in St. Joe after coming into last season at less than 100%. It's a bad blend of optics and circumstances for Fulton to date.

Jaden Hicks

Don't get it twisted: Jaden Hicks isn't in danger of losing a roster spot or not seeing the field at all this coming season. With that said, he does seem to be on the brink of a reduced workload if he can't find ways to command attention.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has already emphasized wanting to simplify Hicks' role in what'll be his third season, and that could help him in the long run. On the other hand, versatility is one of the 2024 NFL Draft pickups' calling cards. Is he being stripped of what makes him a perceived high-ceiling weapon on defense?

That's unclear, but in the interim, it looks like Hicks is falling out of favor a bit.

Jeffrey Bassa

One of the more interesting subplots of the 2026 season could be the Chiefs' linebacker plan. We know the duo of Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill will see the field plenty as starters, but could the latter spend more time as the SAM linebacker?

It's something that does make a bit of practical sense, although it'd also impact the utility of sophomore Jeffrey Bassa. Right now, it feels more like Cooper McDonald will man the SAM in his second season, which also leaves Bassa without a clear role.

This summer provided a runway for Bassa to show that his development had advanced to a point where he could steal a first-string gig or find his way onto the field much more in year No. 2. Perhaps that's still on the table, yet it's been a very quiet camp for him.

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