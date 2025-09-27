Why the Chiefs Still Have a Lot of Work To Do
The Kansas City Chiefs finally got their first win of the 2025 season against the New York Giants in week three. This was something that was long overdue for Chiefs Kingdom, and a sigh of relief for every player on the Chiefs.
After all, starting off the new season 0 - 3 would've been disastrous and a monumental fall from grace for the Chiefs. It can't all be sunshine and rainbows in Kansas City, as there's still a lot of work to be done before they can feel accomplished this season.
Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released his weekly power rankings for each team in the NFL. The Chiefs' win against the Giants didn't move the needle for Valentine, as they remained the sixth-best team in the NFL for a second consecutive week.
"So, the Chiefs finally got their opening win of the season, defeating the New York Giants 22-9 on Sunday night. While it’s all fine and well getting the monkey off your back, it’s fair to say that this Chiefs offense just doesn’t look right...", said Valentine.
The only part about the Chiefs' offense that is working is Patrick Mahomes' connection with Tyquan Thornton. Outside of that, the only production on the ground is through Mahomes' legs, and no other pass catcher besides Thornton has been able to separate themselves from the rest.
"...That could change when Rashee Rice returns from his six-game suspension, but the Chiefs face the Ravens, Jaguars and Lions in their next three games. There is a very real world where they’re 1-5 heading into Week 7".
The only way the Chiefs can continue to build off their win is if they can fix their offense. Their defense has gotten better every week, but their offense still looks underwhelming, given that they have Mahomes as their quarterback.
That can change against the Baltimore Ravens, whom they face at home in week four. Despite Arrowhead Stadium being notoriously known as one of the hardest places to play in, the Ravens are favored to come out on top and continue to send the Chiefs spiraling downwards.
Xavier Worthy will likely be on a snap count to ease him back into the lineup, but his being on the field already gives the Chiefs offense so much more to work with. A win over the Ravens would surely boost their standing in the power rankings, as well as give this team a much-needed confidence boost.
