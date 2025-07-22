Patrick Mahomes' Genuine Reaction to his Chiefs Teammates' Extensions
The first day of training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs is in the books as several players oozed happiness on and off the field during practice. Whether it's a player's first training camp session or their tenth, the genuine excitement the Chiefs felt resonated all around St Joseph.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters his ninth training camp session with the franchise and has emerged as one of the natural leaders for the franchise. The face of the Chiefs and arguably the National Football League isn't the only one making the big bucks anymore within the Chiefs organization.
The Chiefs front office got two extension deals down with offensive guard Trey Smith and defensive end George Karlaftis before training camp began. Both Smith and Karlaftis have been crucial to the Chiefs' success, which makes all the more sense as to why the franchise wanted them here long-term.
Following the first practice of training camp, Mahomes spoke to the media about how he feels towards both Smith and Karlaftis getting extended, and his response shows how much chemistry he has built with his teammates within the organization throughout the years.
"I'm extremely excited, more than the player, the people that they are. I mean, y'all know Trey, y'all know George. They come to work every single day, attack the day, great teammates, great people in the community, and that's what you want on your team," Mahomes told the media.
"We've built a great culture here, and to have guys like that get rewarded for how they play, but also the people that they are, it's a great feeling and it keeps guys wanting to come out there and being the best every single day."
Mahomes and the rest of the offense have a lot of work to do between now and the end of training camp. Whether that be working on deep passes downfield or strengthening the offensive line protection, the Chiefs have their work cut out for them for the remainder of the summer.
The Chiefs possess four of the highest-paid position players in the NFL entering the 2025 campaign, and it's not by accident. Adding Smith and Karlaftis to the long-term plan with Mahomes should increase the confidence Chiefs Kingdom feels for their franchise.
