Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

How Will the Chiefs Look Without Anthony Sherman in 2021?

The longtime fullback is no longer a member of the Chiefs. How will the team manufacture some replacement-level production in his absence?
Author:
Publish date:

Continuity isn't always a guarantee in the NFL. For the Kansas City Chiefs, they had fullback Anthony Sherman on the roster for eight consecutive seasons. That won't be the case heading into the 2021 campaign, though. 

After his age-32 season, Sherman announced his retirement in a fashion that only he could. In his Chiefs career, he ran for 552 yards and scored five total touchdowns. While Sherman was far from a star, he played a critical role in the team's success throughout his tenure.

As explained by Arrowhead Report's Mark Van Sickle, Sherman was responsible for creating several great memories that many will never forget. In the spirit of the Fourth of July — a perfect encapsulation of Sherman's spirit — Mark joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to appreciate a Chiefs great while also discussing how his production can be replaced this season.

First and foremost, it wouldn't be fair to have a discussion about fullbacks without mentioning Michael Burton. Burton was signed to a one-year contract this offseason after playing for the New Orleans Saints in 2020. Burton, now playing on his fifth team in seven seasons, ran for 18 yards on seven attempts and added 28 receiving yards last year. He makes obvious sense as a possible Sherman replacement.

Outside of Burton, the tight end depth chart could step up. Blake Bell, Nick Keizer and rookie Noah Gray all have different skillsets. Bell is a more traditional tight end No. 2 who has prior experience in that role as a member of the Chiefs in 2019. Keizer, despite his shortcomings a year ago, projects to be a possible special teams contributor at the very least. Gray is the wild card.

A fifth-round pick in this year's draft, Gray has a lot of desirable traits to serve as an "H-back" or "move" tight end. In an offset alignment that oftentimes mimics that of a fullback, Gray's ability to win individual matchups and find soft spots in coverage could help the Chiefs on offense. With that said, his skills as a blocker would undoubtedly be put to the test.

Regardless of who the Chiefs pick to fill in as a fullback (either conventional or unorthodox) this season, that player has big shoes to fill. Sherman may not have been the flashiest athlete, but he did his job at a very high level. Consistency and timely contributions are critical factors in winning football games, and he provided that. Whether it's Burton or a combination of Bell, Keizer and Gray, that trend must continue in 2021. 

Read More: Anthony Sherman's Top 5 Moments with the Kansas City Chiefs

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast on your preferred streaming platform.

Subscribe to Roughing the Kicker on YouTube for exclusive content and previews of each episode before they drop.

Want to get involved in the RTK community? Tweet using #RTKPod with questions and comments. 

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) warms up before the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

How Will the Chiefs Look Without Anthony Sherman in 2021?

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Anthony Sherman's Top 5 Moments with the Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) dives across the goal line to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Should Have a Better Season in 2021

Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arrowhead Report News: A Classic Bad News/Good News Situation

A new monument dedicated Saturday at Chennault Park will help ensure Joe Delaney's life and sacrifice are never forgotten. On June 29, 1983, Delaney jumped into a pond in an attempt to save drowning children. Delaney, a rising star for the Kansas City Chiefs, drowned along with two children. © Michelle Tripp/The News-Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Joe Delaney Memorial Highway Signs Raised on I-435 on 38th Anniversary of His Death

LEFT: Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) reacts after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1, not pictured) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports --- RIGHT: Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

What to Expect from Tershawn Wharton and Tommy Townsend in Year 2

Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the field with tight end Travis Kelce (87) before the game New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Building a Champion: How the Chiefs Spend Their Money on Offense

Jul 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signs autographs for fans after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Announce Return to St. Joseph for 2021 Training Camp