NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Bolster Their Offensive Line
The Kansas City Chiefs need to address their biggest need in the upcoming NFL draft. That is the offensive line. As of late, there have been many mock drafts linking them to various cornerback prospects, but they should use their first-round pick on an offensive lineman prospect.
With the departure of saftey Justin Reid, their secondary won't be as good as last year, and more likely than not, their defense won't be as physical or dominant as they have been these past couple of years. However, they still have defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and with his defensive schemes, he is sure to make the most out of the players they have on the roster.
Similarly, head coach Andy Reid handles all the offensive planning and he's also known to use his players in creative ways, but the difference is that at some point, you can't scheme up enough pass protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
There are ways they could use their running backs to be blockers or have easy throws mixed in with their play calling so that Mahomes won't have to hold the ball for too long, but as everyone saw in the Super Bowl, there can't be excuses made along the offensive line.
In this mock draft written by James Foster of the 33rd Team, they address their problem by drafting Josh Simmons. Simmons is a player who's been linked to them many times, though not the most mocked player to the Chiefs as that would be Derrick Harmon.
"Kansas City takes left tackle Josh Simmons, who was playing like the best offensive lineman in this class before he tore his patellar tendon in Week 7. He has prototypical measurables and athletic traits for an NFL tackle. He’s a smooth mover with the range to mirror pass rushers on an island, and his anchor significantly improved from last season", said Foster.
It makes the most sense for them to target Simmons, as he solves their problem with offensive line depth and also has the potential to be a cornerstone piece for them on offense. They need to secure more protection for Mahomes if they want to continue to be a dominant team in the NFL.
