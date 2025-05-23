Ranking Every Quarterback the Chiefs Will Face in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have a stacked schedule filled with several franchises that made the NFL Playoffs last season. After a disappointing end to their campaign in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs will be on the hunt to take down as much of their opposition as they can. But the task will be tall.
The Chiefs are beneficial in having the current best quarterback in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes. But that doesn't mean the opposing quarterbacks on the other side of the football won't be a cake walk to take down.
That being said, here are the 13 quarterbacks the Chiefs will face next season, in order from the best to the worst.
1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles' quarterback gave the Chiefs defense its biggest test of the season in the Super Bowl. While Hurts is coming off a season where his passing yards were below average, he showed that even on his worst days at the office, he is one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has to offer.
The Chiefs and Eagles will compete in their Super Bowl rematch in Week 2 of the season, in hopes the Chiefs can pencil in a victory over the team that stood in the away of them and history.
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
The Chiefs take on the reigning MVP and the Bills in Week 9 of the regular season. Seeing the amount of troubles Allen has given the Chiefs during the regular season, it's hard not to rank him any lower than Hurts.
In two games against Kansas City last season, Allen split the games 1-1, threw for 499 passing yards, threw three passing touchdowns and had a completion rate of 66.2%. While he's struggled against the Chiefs in the playoffs, he has always been a thorn in the side of the franchise during the regular season.
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Though Jackson and the Ravens lost to Kansas City in Week 1 of the 2024 campaign, he still possesses the skills to cause trouble for the Chiefs' defense. His rushing abilities have been difficult to stop for multiple seasons in a row.
Last season he reached over 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career and continues to get better with age. The Ravens and the Chiefs square off in Week 4.
4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
In head-to-head matchups since Mahomes has become the starting quarterback for Kansas City, Goff has beaten him twice. While the rushing abilities aren't as high as others on this list, the track record alone propels Goff into the top five.
Given that the Lions were a heavy favorite to square off against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, their Week 6 matchup will surely be a test to see what the Chiefs have.
5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
The Commanders' young quarterback has already proved to be a top-five quarterback that the Chiefs have to contend with this upcoming season. Daniels' quarterback leadership ended up leading Washington to the NFC Championship game, as they were one game away from facing Kansas City in the Super Bowl.
With more experience needed, five fits Daniels well.
6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chiefs will square off with the Chargers and Herbert in both Week 1 and Week 15. Herbert is the first quarterback on the list set to face the Chiefs twice this season, which elevates him into becoming a possible threat.
Given that the Chargers are one of the teams that look to dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC West division, Herbert will be one of the toughest quarterbacks the Chiefs face this year.
7. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Nix and the Broncos split the two games they played against the Chiefs last season, but Nix was successful for 536 passing yards in those games. Granted that the loss came in Week 18, Nix is still a young quarterback who can climb these rankings the more he gets experience.
At 25 years old, one good season could see Nix climb from spot seven into the top five.
8. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders' new quarterback surely boosts what they had last season, but given that Smith is widely recognized for his power arm instead of his crafty footwork, he ranks below some of the younger quarterbacks the Chiefs are going to face.
Smith has played the Chiefs once in his career and was on the losing side of the football. The Chiefs will look to have Mahomes shine over Smith and the Raiders, regardless of their offseason additions.
9. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
Stroud took on the Chiefs twice last season, and lost both games. While he has the skills to be a future top quarterback, going into his third season, cracking the Top 10 makes Stroud a competent opponent, but one that the Chiefs shouldn't fear too much given the recent track record.
The Texans and Chiefs will face each other in Week 14.
10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
The former first overall pick in the NFL Draft has shown flares of reaching that potential, but following his worst season in the league, Lawrence can't be ranked any higher on this list.
The Jaguars will host the Chiefs in their only primetime game of the season in Week 5.
11. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
From one first overall pick to another, Ward and the Titans have a long stretch to go before getting their hands on Kansas City. Assuming Ward will get the starting quarterback nod this season, he ranks above some of the veterans the Chiefs are set to face, purely based on the skills he's shown in college.
Drawing comparisons to Mahomes, the two face off in Week 16 of the season.
12. Russell Wilson, New York Giants
The aging veteran signed with the Giants this offseason and will likely be the starting quarterback. Nearing the end of his career, and given that the Giants are the Week 3 opponents of the Chiefs following the Chargers and the Eagles, the odds certainly aren't in the favor of Wilson.
13. Anthony Richardson/Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Richardson had the worst completion rate in the NFL last season, and the addition of Jones doesn't push the Colts over the edge. Regardless of who the quarterback is when the Chiefs take on the Colts in Week 12, the quarterback room for Indianapolis is the worst the Chiefs will face this year.
