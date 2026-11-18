The second half of the 2026 NFL season is underway, and over the next two months, teams will look to lock up their spots in the playoffs. For some teams, the path to clinching a wild-card berth, the division or even a No. 1 seed will be easier than for others based on their remaining schedule. As such, it’s time to rank every AFC contender’s remaining strength of schedule.

While no team has been mathematically eliminated from the AFC playoffs yet, we will be looking at the 11 teams realistically still in contention for a postseason spot.

Here is where every AFC playoff contender ranks, from most to least difficult based on opponents’ win percentage.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (.547, fifth-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 7–2, No. 2 seed

7–2, No. 2 seed Remaining opponents: Cardinals, at Bills, at Rams, at Bengals, Patriots, 49ers, at Chargers, Raiders

The Chiefs currently hold the lead in the AFC West and the No. 2 seed, but it won’t be easy to maintain with the hardest remaining schedule among AFC contenders (the 1–8 Dolphins have the hardest schedule out of all AFC teams). After a winnable matchup against the Cardinals, they will face the Bills, Rams, Bengals, Patriots and 49ers over their next five games. They likely will need a winning record over that stretch to keep the division lead over the Broncos, who do not have nearly as hard of a schedule.

What could help the Chiefs is their newfound deep passing attack . In their win over the Falcons, the Chiefs had one of their best passing games in years as Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdowns, even finding success through the air without Kenneth Walker III to challenge Atlanta on the ground. They’ll need to showcase a similar level of success against tougher opponents to get through their difficult stretch of the season.

T-2. New England Patriots (.508, 12th-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 5–5, eighth place in AFC

5–5, eighth place in AFC Remaining opponents: at Chargers, Bills, Vikings, at Chiefs, at Jets, Broncos, Dolphins

Not only have the Patriots lost three of their past four games and dropped out of a wild-card spot, but they have the second-hardest schedule among AFC contenders. So far this season they have gone just 2–5 in games against teams with a winning record, and they have difficult matchups remaining against the Bills, Vikings, Chiefs and Broncos. It doesn’t help that they are now also facing questions about their culture amid their current skid.

Ultimately, none of it will matter much without Drake Maye , who fractured his ankle in a loss to the Lions and is slated to miss extended time, if not the remainder of the season. Backup Tommy DeVito struggled in relief of Maye against the Lions, completing 50% of his passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

T-2. Cleveland Browns (.508, 12th-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 6–4, No. 7 seed

6–4, No. 7 seed Remaining opponents: Raiders, Bengals, Falcons, at Giants, at Ravens, Colts, at Bengals

The Browns jumped back into a wild-card spot with their comeback win over the Texans on Sunday, firmly placing them back in the playoff picture. With that win and the Patriots crumbling, Cleveland is in good position to return to the playoffs this year for the first time since 2023. The Browns’ two toughest games will come against the Bengals, who currently lead the division. If the Browns want a chance to rise to the top of the division standings again, they will likely need to sweep Cincinnati. Otherwise, they will likely need to win at least four of their next seven games to earn a wild-card slot in Todd Monken’s first season as head coach.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (.487, 19th-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 7–2, No. 4 seed

7–2, No. 4 seed Remaining opponents: at Commanders, Saints, at Browns, Chiefs, at Panthers, at Colts, Ravens, Browns

After taking down the Steelers, the Bengals are in good position to win their division for the first time since 2022, their last postseason appearance. Right now, they hold the No. 4 seed in the conference, but they could move up those standings since they have a favorable schedule ahead. Their toughest challenge will come against the Chiefs, a game which even Ja’Marr Chase called a bigger rivalry than Bengals-Steelers. While Joe Burrow famously got the best of the Chiefs early in his career, the Chiefs have won three straight against Cincinnati. The Bengals will likely need to get a win there to improve their chances of earning the No. 1 seed.

5. Baltimore Ravens (.486, 20th-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 4–6, 10th place in AFC

4–6, 10th place in AFC Remaining opponents: at Panthers, at Texans, Buccaneers, at Steelers, Browns, at Bengals, Steelers

The Ravens have crumbled amid injuries to two-time MVP Lamar Jackson , losing five consecutive games and reaching a new low as they fell to the previously winless Chargers . The Ravens now sit two and a half games behind the Browns for the final wild-card spot.

Jacoby Brissett was solid for the Ravens in his Baltimore debut, completing 33-of-49 passes for 340 yards and a pick. It’ll be hard for the Ravens to win consistently, however, without a better run game and defense.

The Ravens still could get Jackson back before the end of the season, but that might not matter much if they are not in contention. It will be hard for them to stay in the playoff race as their final four games are against their AFC North rivals, who all boast winning records and are currently in the playoff bracket.

6. Las Vegas Raiders (.484, 21st-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 4–6, ninth place in AFC

4–6, ninth place in AFC Remaining opponents: at Broncos, at Browns, Chargers, Broncos, Titans, at Cardinals, at Chiefs

Like the Ravens, the Raiders are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, sitting at 4–6. They just switched quarterbacks to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, who looked like a rookie in a 21–10 loss to the Seahawks in his first start . Mendoza should have some opportunities to win his first game this season, but barring him quickly having a C.J. Stroud– or Jayden Daniels–like rookie surge, it will be hard to see him leading the Raiders to enough wins to make a playoff run.

7. Buffalo Bills (.480, 23rd-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 8–1, No. 1 seed

8–1, No. 1 seed Remaining opponents: Dolphins, Chiefs, at Patriots, at Packers, Bears, at Broncos, at Dolphins, Jets

Don’t be fooled by the Bills’ ranking; they have some challenging games ahead as they are slated to face the Chiefs, Packers, Bears and Broncos over the final eight weeks of the year. Their ranking is largely dragged down because they have three matchups against the Jets and Dolphins, who have combined for three wins this season.

The Bills’ most important games will come against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving and the Broncos on Christmas. If the Bills can win both games, it will make for a merry holiday season and also help their efforts to secure the No. 1 seed. The Bills have yet to clinch the No. 1 seed with Josh Allen, but earning it this year could go a long way toward making their Super Bowl dreams come true. Since the NFL moved to a 14-team playoff bracket in 2020, half of the teams that made the Super Bowl had the No. 1 seed, the only seed to earn a first-round bye in this format.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (.446, 28th-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 7–2, No. 3 seed

7–2, No. 3 seed Remaining opponents: at Giants, Titans, at Bears, Steelers, at Texans, at Cowboys, Commanders, at Colts

The Jaguars are well on their way to clinching the AFC South for the second consecutive season and should have eyes on the No. 1 seed. Their most difficult matchup ahead is a clash against the Bears, which could be a potential Super Bowl preview if both teams continue at their current pace. They’ll also face tests against the Giants, Steelers and Texans. The Texans have been a pesky division foe for Jacksonville, and beat the Jaguars 34–31 in London in Week 6. Overall, the Jaguars should be feeling good about their prospects heading into the final months of the season.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (.444, 29th-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 6–3, No. 6 seed

6–3, No. 6 seed Remaining opponents: at Eagles, Broncos, Texans, at Jaguars, Ravens, Panthers, at Titans, at Ravens

The Steelers lost a critical game to the Bengals on Sunday night which hurt their standing in the AFC North, but overall, they are well on track to clinch another playoff berth and winning season. They have one of the easiest schedules remaining, particularly if Lamar Jackson doesn’t return for Baltimore this season. They have already gotten their division series against the Bengals and Browns out of the way, leaving games against the Broncos and Jaguars as their toughest match-ups. Their final four-game stretch against the Ravens, Panthers and Titans would be a good chance for the Steelers to solidify their offense and establish some momentum going into the postseason.

10. Houston Texans (.439, 30th-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 3–6, 11th place in AFC

3–6, 11th place in AFC Remaining opponents: Colts, Ravens, at Steelers, at Commanders, Jaguars, at Eagles, at Packers, Titans

The Texans have a favorable schedule ahead, but it might not matter since they sit at just 3–6, 2.5 games outside the current playoff picture. Blowing a 17-point lead to the Browns was extremely costly as it narrows their already slim room for error and gives Cleveland the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over them.

Still, the Texans cannot be fully counted yet because they’ve shown in the past they can go on a run. Last season, they won nine consecutive games to make the playoffs after an 0–3 start. They’ll need that kind of magic over their remaining eight games. They have the potential to believe they can beat any of the teams left on their schedule, but so far this season, they have yet to prove they can do that consistently.

11. Denver Broncos (.400, 32nd-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 7–2, No. 5 seed

7–2, No. 5 seed Remaining opponents: Raiders, at Steelers, Dolphins, at Jets, at Raiders, Bills, at Patriots, Chargers

The Broncos are tied for their division lead, and with the easiest schedule in the NFL remaining, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them finish the year with the No. 1 seed. They already earned wins over some of the best teams such as the Rams, Seahawks and Jaguars, and will now face an easier schedule as they take on the Dolphins, Jets and No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza twice. They do have a couple of playoff rematches against the Bills and Patriots looming, though the latter likely won’t be as challenging if Drake Maye remains out due to injury. Like the Steelers, the best thing for the Broncos would be to establish consistency with their offense and momentum heading into the postseason by taking advantage of an easier schedule.