The Role Taylor Swift Played in Travis Kelce's Chiefs Return
After the Kansas City Chiefs season ended last year, their star and face of the franchise tight end Travis Kelce had the biggest decision of his NFL career to make. The Chiefs were coming off a fresh Super Bowl LIX loss and an emotional Kelce did not have an answer right away.
Kelce took his time weeks after the Super Bowl to think about his decision to come back or not. But the Chiefs also gave him a deadline, which made Kelce have to quickly make up his mind on the future of his career.
But once Kelce took his time and went through the process, he made it clear why he wants to come back next season and give at least one more season to Chiefs Kingdom.
Kelce wanted to come back in his own terms. If he could not give his all to the team and his teammates he would of retire. Now, Kelce is coming back next season, and he is giving everything he has to making sure he his ready for the season.
Kelce's decision was not all on his own, he has a strong support system with his brother Jason Kelce, his family, and his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Kelce talked to his people about his decision and Swift was a part of thise talks, according to Page Six. It has been reported by Page Six that Swift did not want Kelce to go out by losing the Super Bowl like the Chiefs did, and "wanted him to out on a high note."
Kelce had one of the worst games of his career, and he had no impact like he would have liked in the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss. Now, he wants to come back and get ready for another chance to get back to the big game and win it this time.
"I am coming back for sure," said Kelce. “Gonna try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth because of how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!"
Kelce coming back was great news for the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has formed a close bond with Kelce as his favorite target in the passing game.
