Travis Hunter Responds to Chiefs' Travis Kelce
With the offseason quickly flying by each day, the next big event as we get closer to the 2025 NFL season is the 2025 NFL Draft. The Draft is next month, and this is where teams look to find their next franchise players and stars to make their team better for next season and beyond.
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to look to do exactly that. They have a lot of holes to fill still, and the draft next month will be another opportunity to get the team better and set themselves up for the future and keeping their Super Bowl window open.
One top prospect that everyone has their eyes on and has been talked about for years is Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star, Travis Hunter. Hunter plays both ways: defensive back on the defensive side and wide receiver on the offensive.
Hunter had a great college career and won the Heisman Trophy Award last season. Hunter played for NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who was also a two-way player. Hunter is considered the best overall player in the upcoming draft.
But the biggest question for Hunter that has been the talk of the upcoming draft is what way will he play in the National Football League. Many think that Hunter will not be able to play both sides of the ball.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was asked about Hunter playing both sides, and he was another one who has questions on if Hunter can play both sides.
“In the NFL, they’ll have to scheme up around him getting too exhausted," said Kelce. "I think it’s easier for him to be on the field all the time as a defensive player. And then, offensively, coming in on certain plays.”
Hunter has been questioned by many but he does not listen to the outside noise and believes in himself. He says he is both a defensive back and a wide receiver and can do it in the NFL.
“I have to prove that I can do it. So that’s my main thing. I’mma prove that I’m gonna do it, and I can do it," said Hunter in response to Kelce's comments. “He’s not telling no lie. I still got to prove it ... He’s not sugarcoating it, and that’s exactly what I’m gonna do.”
Hunter is a great player coming out of college. A player of his caliber, we do not see every year or often in college or the NFL. Now we will see what team takes Hunter in the draft next month.
