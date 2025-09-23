Reid Explains Why He Got Into Heated Exchange With Kelce
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One thing’s for sure: The Chiefs don’t have to worry about apathy. So, the fact that the game’s winningest active head coach and best active tight end showed emotion during a second-quarter exchange in Sunday’s win at MetLife Stadium was a good thing.
“I love Travis' passion,” Andy Reid said after the 22-9 victory over the Giants. “I'm okay with that. We didn't have enough of it in the second quarter. Wasn’t where we needed to be, within reason. He knows when to back off the pedal and knows when to push it. That’s what I love about him. The guy’s all-in. Sometimes I have to be the policeman.”
But in proper context of those law-enforcement duties, Reid would rather his team’s oldest non-long-snapper show emotion, given the choice.
“I love that he loves to play the game,” Reid added Sunday. “That’s what I love about him. It’s an emotional game. I’ll take it.”
The second quarter
Something similar happened during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, but as for Sunday night, blame a dismal second quarter.
The Chiefs actually posted six points on four drives during the period, but they could’ve had 17. Harrison Butker hit 48- and 28-yard field goals, but was wide right on a 40-yarder. Plus, the Chiefs’ defense got its first two takeaways of the season in that second quarter. The offense turned them into just three points.
And two plays before the missed kick, Patrick Mahomes completed a short pass to Kelce that went for minus-2 yards. After watching the film on the red-eye flight home, Reid re-addressed both subjects – the quarter and Kelce.
“Offensively, I thought just a second quarter was not very good football,” he said Monday afternoon, “and we've got to make sure that we correct that as coaches and players in that area. We've got to make sure we're putting them in the right position to make plays.”
Healthy foundation
Reid has known Kelce since 2012, when the tight end was in his final year at the University of Cincinnati. So, when the Chiefs’ oldest non-long-snapper sees something he thinks the offense can do better, he wears his thoughts on his bare arms.
“And so, he does that and I'm okay with that part. And he knows also, like the coaches, where we can go with this, too,” Reid said, referring to the Chiefs’ offensive potential this year, “and the growth that we can we can have here. We need to take care of business in that area.”
Kelce has 10 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown this season. Through three games, his receptions per game (3.3) are down by almost half compared to last season (6.1). His yards per game (44.7) are also down compared to 2025 (60.2).
One positive, though, is his yards after catch – something at which he’s excelled over his 13-year career. He’s up in that department, with 27.0 yards after catch per game this year. Over 16 games in 2024, that number was 21.3.
