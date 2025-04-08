Chiefs Must Crack Top 10 in This Category for 2025
The top offenses in the National Football League typically do better than those in the middle of the pack, but for the Kansas City Chiefs, they continue to prove it doesn't matter how many points they score; they just find ways to win.
However, there were more close calls last season in one score games than there have been in the franchises recent seasons. Some blame the woes on the offensive line for the close games, but in reality, the franchise needs to improve their scoring game if they want to instill more intimidating in their opponents.
For back to back seasons, the Chiefs have ranked 15th in the NFL in average points scored per game. Last season, they averaged 22.6 points per game, and the year before, they averaged 21.8. Yes, they did improve slightly, but if they want to prove they still run the AFC, it's crucial they crack the Top 10 in average points scored per game in 2025.
In 2022, Kansas City not only cracked the Top 10, they were the best offensive scoring team in the entire NFL, averaging 29.2 points per game. In that 2022 campaign, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 5,250 passing yards, and tight end Travis Kelce recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards, which also marks the last time any receiver for the franchise has reached that feat.
While Mahomes has shown he doesn't need to surpass 5,000 passing yards to be successful, it certainly doesn't hurt the cause for the team. What they truly need is to include their wide receivers in the offensive game plan more, ending the statistical drought of less than 1,000 receiving yards.
In terms of the offense, regardless of where they rank in average points scored per game, they fell out of the Top 10 once more. Last season, the franchise ranked 17th in the NFL in average net yards per game with 327.6 per game.
As previously mentioned, the franchise found several ways to hold onto their victories last season to make up for their lack of average points scored per game, but they might not be too lucky going forward. Setting this goal within the organization would elevate their offensive performance surely.
Don't forget to shoot us a follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
You can also visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.