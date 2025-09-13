Why 0-2 Start Would Not Be Doomsday for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten off to a slow start to the 2025 season, and the defending Super Bowl champions have the opportunity to rub salt in the wound. The possibility of the Chiefs starting the season 0 - 2 is very real, something that hasn't happened for the Chiefs in over a decade; their last 0 - 2 start was in 2014.
As well, Patrick Mahomes has never lost three games in a row in his career. The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to make history and take some of the Chiefs' swagger away, making them seem vulnerable in the eyes of many in the NFL. However, here's why it's not time to panic just yet for Chiefs Kingdom.
Don't Panic Yet
The margin for error is tiny if the Chiefs do start the season with two straight losses, but their chances of making the playoffs aren't zero. Just last season, three teams that also had a similar start made the playoffs in the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and even their divisional rival Denver Broncos.
If they do make the playoffs, everyone knows how much better the Chiefs play once they're in an elimination game. The pressure tends to get the most out of their stars, even if the opposing teams have better roster construction, and it leads to the Chiefs winning. They're one of the best playoff risers in the NFL, and they've shown that consistently.
Chasing History (again)
I believe they can make the playoffs despite their rough start, but the Chiefs have an opportunity to make history if they were to win the Super Bowl in 2025. They'd become the first team in NFL history to make four consecutive Super Bowls, and just the fourth team in NFL history to win the big game after starting the season with a 0 - 2 record.
This is all under the assumption that they'll lose against the Eagles, which isn't even a guarantee. Travis Kelce will have a rookie linebacker guarding him for the majority of the game. If he and Mahomes were to have a vintage performance together, that could be enough to lead them past the Eagles.
