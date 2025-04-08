Where Chiefs Rank in April Power Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs, regardless of the Super Bowl defeat, are still one of the best franchises heading into the 2025 NFL campaign. With several new free agent additions to fill roster needs, and with the 2025 NFL Draft around the corner, the franchise will be on the pursuit to reclaim their crown.
While the season is still a long way out, Kansas City hasn't missed a beat in their offseason plans. With multiple players taking to social media to show off their workout plans and meal preps to get ready for the upcoming training camps, the boys look to continue to mesh as a well-oiled machine in 2025.
That being said, a way too early power rankings publish by USA Today's "Touchdown Wire" has all 32 National Football League teams listed in where they stand as if they were going into play next week. According to publisher Jarrett Bailey, the Chiefs are still cracking the Top 10, holding the second rank behind the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Below is what Bailey said to back his ranking of the Chiefs:
"Do they even deserve to be this high? Like, I'm going to put them at No. 2 because they've won three Super Bowls and always find themselves as one of the final four teams standing, but that Super Bowl left a sour taste in the mouth of Chiefs fans and highlighted a real problem with the offensive line. When you have Patrick Mahomes under center, though, that cleans up a lot of messes," Bailey wrote.
As Bailey mentioned, the franchise has had to address their offensive line woes that were greatly exposed in the Super Bowl loss. The addition of Jaylon Moore is a step in the right direction, but the franchise should be leaning towards the NFL Draft to add young prospects to fill those spots, given they do not have a ton of money to play with in free agency.
The power rankings are subject to change, as the season doesn't begin for another five or so months, it's good to see that the Chiefs still hold a powerful grip over the AFC as they are still viewed as the team to beat.
