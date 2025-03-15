Can Chiefs' Kareem Hunt Reach This Goal in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs and running back Kareem Hunt agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million for the 2025-26 campaign. Last season, Hunt was the primary option for the running game and collected the most yards in the ground game for the Chiefs last season with 728.
His 728 rushing yards were the most he's collected since the 2020 campaign where he totaled 841 rushing yards as a part of the Cleveland Browns. Given no Chief hit the goal of 1,000 rushing yards last season, could Hunt be on the pursuit of that goal in 2025?
Reaching 1,000 rushing yards is no easy feat to achieve, but as the NFL continues to change and evolve, we have seen a ton more production from the running back position. Hunt isn't unfamiliar with reaching that plateau, but its been quite some time since he's achieved it.
Hunt was drafted in the third round by the Chiefs franchise in the 2017 NFL Draft. It was also that 2017-18 campaign that Hunt last reached over 1,000 rushing yards in a season, totaling 1,327 rushing yards. His 1,327 rushing yards placed him first in the NFL for the 2017 season.
Over his eight year career, as he heads into his ninth year in the league and fourth with the Chiefs, Hunt averages 645.5 rushing yards per season. So with that in mind, bringing back Hunt for another season in Kansas City is earned especially since he performed over his average in 2024.
Hunt's running game did take a step back after his rookie season, as during his time in Cleveland he averaged 457 rushing yards over his five year stint with the team. As a Chief, Hunt has found more success, averaging 959.6 rushing yards a season. Even with his rookie campaign removed, Hunt has averaged 776 rushing yards in the two seasons after his first year.
If Hunt can stay healthy for a full season, something he hasn't done since the 2022 campaign, he will have more of a chance to get himself to the 1,000 goal for the second time in his career.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.