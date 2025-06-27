Which Version of Veteran WR Will Chiefs Get in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs need to have a top offense in the National Football League, and to achieve that, they will need all of their wide receivers to become contributors. Last season, the Chiefs struggled on the offensive side of the ball in terms of explosiveness, something they'll look to improve in 2025.
One contributor who would help the roster achieve that is veteran Juju Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster is going into his third season with the Chiefs, with the first two being complete opposites of each other.
Smith-Schuster began his Kansas City journey back in 2022, where he helped the Chiefs secure a Super Bowl championship at the end of the season. Through the 16 games he played, Smith-Schuster collected 933 receiving yards, which is the second-most in his career, and scored three touchdowns.
While Smith-Schuster may not be the explosive answer for the Chiefs, he has proven to be a consistent player on any roster he has been a part of. Last season, Smith-Schuster returned to the Chiefs following his short stint with the New England Patriots.
Last year, Smith-Schuster wasn't nearly as productive as he was in his first season donning a Chiefs uniform. Through 14 games, the veteran had a career low 14 receptions for 231 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns. He did not play in enough snaps to record an overall grade from PFF's metrics.
So, now that the Chiefs have the likes of Rashee Rice returning and a new rookie in Jalen Royals, Smith-Schuster's role may not be as large as some would think. He has the chance to increase last year's statistics, but seeing as they were low, it wouldn't be too hard of a challenge.
Smith-Schuster has seen his role both increase and decrease throughout his career in the NFL. When he was younger, his role with the Pittsburgh Steelers was larger, but as he's continued to age, he hasn't touched 1,000 receiving yards or more since his second season in the league.
Head coach Andy Reid is likely to incorporate Smith-Schuster nicely into the scheme; it all depends on how the veteran uses the opportunity he will be given to succeed in 2025.
