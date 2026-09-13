C.J. Stroud’s Familiar Result Spoils the Best Parts of His Game Against the Bills

This is how maxed out we’ve become as a society. About 27 years ago, we sat around a television and watched as someone quested to become a millionaire on a game show hosted by Regis Philbin. When the first person to ever win—John Carpenter—correctly identified Richard Nixon as the inaugural president to appear on the television sketch comedy Laugh-In as the answer to the final question, it felt like a seminal societal moment. A millionaire. Overnight. A non-insignificant part of me thought school might be canceled the next day.

Now, we get to watch C.J. Stroud attempt to 15x that total—at least—over the course of 17 regular-season games in 2026, the first of which was a raucous, meth-infused roller coaster that saw the Bills defeat Stroud’s Texans 36–31 but, perhaps in the meantime, instill (slightly?) more confidence in Houston’s quarterback than we’ve had in years.

Houston (I’d assume) did its job organizationally, leaking that Stroud had turned down a final overture to sign a long-term contract before the start of the season, not mentioning—again, I assume—that the offer would not have made Stroud the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. And as that number for elite quarterback play surges toward $70 million per season, with a few expected big-money extensions coming up this offseason to buoy the total, the audacity of the bet Stroud is making on himself is truly exceptional. He, effectively, has to be Carpenter times 17, plus another three in the playoffs, while shedding the turnover-worthy plays that whittled him down from organizational fulcrum to liability. It’s like combining Who Wants to be a Millionaire with The Hunger Games.

Sunday was a fascinating test case in that regard. Stroud was sacked and fumbled on his first drive, a turnover that ultimately created a three-point swing and gave Buffalo an early lead. He was sacked and fumbled on his last drive, closing out the game in Buffalo territory with the game on the line.

But in between those moments, he was the reason we were talking about a close Texans game at all. How do you place a monetary value on that?

Houston’s defense had an inverted performance that complicates the equation. The beginning of the game was the foundation of our collective obsession with this unit (self included), as cornerback Kamari Lassiter juked an offensive tackle and smacked Josh Allen in the backfield on an attempted fourth-down bootleg run. Then late in the game, Lassiter dropped a sure interception in the end zone that would have won the game for the Texans. On the next play, he wound up with the unfortunate distinction of chasing receiver Josh Palmer into the end zone (it looked like man coverage, but a better look at the all-22 upon its release Monday will tell a clearer picture). Houston’s defense was gashed and struggled especially to match up their thicker corners against Buffalo’s tight ends, something once believed to be their superpower.

Dalton Kincaid had 130 receiving yards, and Allen was able to orchestrate one of his classic peak Ben Roethlisberger– plus afternoons, where he produced a gutting rushing touchdown of 21 yards in which no Texans player appeared anywhere near him. He was also able to create space for receiver DJ Moore, who debuted in the Bills’ offense with 100 receiving yards, almost half of which came on one play in which Jalen Pitre overcommitted on an attempted pick, leaving Moore able to walk into the end zone for a touchdown.

In between his fumbles, though, Stroud led a Texans offense that outpaced Buffalo in terms of efficiency. Houston had a higher series conversion rate—the percentage at which Houston earned a new set of downs—and moved the sticks on a whopping 94% of drives that began with a pass. With the running game still a bit of a puzzle—David Montgomery gained exactly three yards per carry, including almost a third of his yards on one touch, and Woody Marks’s added juice wasn’t explored enough during his nine carries—Stroud made some highlight-worthy, tight-window throws throughout the game. Stroud’s throw to Nico Collins for 25 yards on the series after his opening-drive fumble was one of the best of the afternoon.

The tidy narrative fit for social media is that Stroud began this season, and his quest for the bag, exactly where he left off last year’s: no closer. But, having needed a touchdown on the final drive, and having made back-to-back clutch throws of 12 and 18 yards to move the chains and set up the Texans for a potential goal-to-go scenario, having overcome the initial opening-drive turnover, it’s fair to argue that Stroud was certainly victim to the same circumstances he was a year ago and the fumble was just causation. Stuck in an obvious passing situation against a defense that had to get by 33-year-old Trent Brown to make it to Stroud. If that hasn’t changed, we shouldn’t expect Stroud to, either. We at least shouldn’t discount that the best parts of Stroud seemed only to get better.

Is the familiar result—the fumble—enough to discount everything else? We’ll find out next week, on another edition of Who Wants to Be a MultiMillionaire, Hunger Games edition (working title).