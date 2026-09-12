Why Texans, C.J. Stroud Are Holding Off on Signing an Extension

The Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud have made their verdict official as it relates to their contract extension talks that have been ongoing throughout this past offseason–– at least for now.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Texans and Stroud are deciding to table their contract extension talks until after the 2026 season despite their efforts to make "a run" at hashing out an agreement before Week 1 kicked off.

The Houston Texans and quarterback C.J. Stroud made a run at completing a contract extension before the regular season begins, but both sides agreed they now prefer to wait until after this season to work out a long-term deal, per @RapSheet and me. pic.twitter.com/Tj0iuo4MCn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2026

The Texans, according to general manager Nick Caserio, had set a deadline of Week 1 for their ongoing contract discussions to reach a verdict one way or another.

Either Houston and Stroud's representation were going to come to terms on a long-term, lucrative deal before the new season kicked off, or the two sides were going to hold off on further talks until 2027.

And on the eve of the Texans' Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, it's become clear what the end outcome will be. Houston will be taking the latter approach, and Stroud will be betting on himself to maximize his next contract once next offseason arrives.

How the Texans and Stroud Arrived at This Conclusion

For the past several weeks, there had been some ongoing speculation surrounding whether or not the Texans and Stroud would end up beating that aforementioned Week 1 deadline with a multi-year contract extension.

Stroud is currently signed under contract through the 2027-28 season, which comes after the Texans accepted his fifth-year option worth $25.9 million earlier this offseason. Since then, both sides have been stuck trying to hammer out an agreement for that second contract to keep him on beyond that fifth year.

However, in the end, the price point that both the Texans and Stroud appear to be striving for on that aspired contract is too far off from what the other is trying to net for themselves––despite each wanting to maintain a long-term partnership.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) shakes hands with head coach DeMeco Ryans before playing agains the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the Texans' perspective, they've remained nothing but outspoken in their commitment to keeping Stroud around as their quarterback of the future. That's been shown via comments from ownership to the front office to the coaching staff across this most recent offseason.

But the price to keep Stroud's around is a tricky price tag to gauge, especially when factoring in that the last time he was on the field, it resulted in his worst game as a pro vs. the New England Patriots, where he threw a whopping four interceptions for an inevitable 19-26 playoff loss.

Earlier reports had indicated the Texans had an offer submitted to Stroud this summer, sitting around $50 million in annual value. It's close to the number that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield got on his deal earlier this month, yet wasn't enough to put pen to paper in Houston.

That's because for Stroud and his representation, there appears to be a belief that he can get far more on that next contract by holding out another year, especially when noting the ever-increasing nature of the quarterback market that continues to hold to form every season.

While Stroud could net upwards of $50 million annually on that next contract if he signed today, waiting another season along with posting an impressive individual season could allow that value to approach the high $60 million, or even $70 million AAV range, depending on just how well he performs.

When also noting the other quarterbacks around the league who will also be looking for mega-contracts later next offseason––including Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Bo Nix––their respective deals and their high valuations might only allow Stroud's offer to increase as well.

Bottom Line

Therefore, for both sides, the end outcome of taking a wait-and-see approach might just be the best result for all involved.

For the Texans, they'll get to see another season-long sample size of Stroud before deciding to pay out his next contract, which could have a chance to reach over $300 million in total value.

And for Stroud, he'll get a massive "prove-it" year to showcase that he really is worth that type of money moving forward. So there's no doubt that this season is the most pivotal year that the Texans quarterback has seen throughout his NFL career thus far.

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