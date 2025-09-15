Colts Make NFL History Twice vs. Broncos
It's been a honeymoon start for the Indianapolis Colts and new quarterback Daniel Jones as the team is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2009.
The Colts barely squeaked out a win vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday evening, with kicker Spencer Shrader nailing a 45-yard field goal after a controversial penalty moved the game-winning attempt up 15 yards.
Indianapolis' offense set two records during the win. After scoring on their first three possessions vs. Denver, the Colts became the first team to score on their first 10 possessions to start a season. The Colts managed to carry the success of their near-perfect game vs. the Miami Dolphins into Week 2.
By the end of yesterday's win, the Colts had still not punted the ball all season long, becoming the first team in the Super Bowl era to accomplish that feat. Indianapolis did turn the ball over on downs twice at midfield, but punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been making free money on the sidelines.
Both stats are a testament to the success of Shane Steichen's system with Jones under center. The seventh-year veteran has yet to turn the ball over, playing incredibly efficient football.
The Broncos' defense is considered one of the best units in all of football, but Jones showed no fear. He finished the day with 23 completions on 34 attempts for 316 yards and a touchdown through the air, along with one more score on the ground.
With Jones dealing the rock, running back Jonathan Taylor has been at the peak of his game, too. Taylor finished with 215 scrimmage yards against Denver, making it the fifth time he's reached that mark in his career.
In the receiving game, four different players amassed 50+ yards. Rookie tight end Tyler Warren led the way, hauling in four catches for 79 yards as he continued his hot start to his NFL career. Warren needs just 28 more yards to pass the Colts' leading tight end from last year, Kylen Granson (182 yards).
Even though Denver's secondary is highlighted by the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Pat Surtain II, the Colts showed no fear in targeting him all game long. Surtain covered just about every receiver, and it felt like each one snagged at least one reception against him.
The injury-riddled Indianapolis defense struggled in the first half against Bo Nix as the second-year quarterback thrashed open the secondary for three passing touchdowns. They stepped up in the second half, allowing zero points in the last 26 minutes of the game thanks to a missed field goal and a clutch interception from safety Cam Bynum.
The Colts will look to continue their hot start against the Tennessee Titans next weekend in their first AFC South game of the season. After two home games, Indianapolis faces its first road test in Nashville on Sunday afternoon.