Duo of Colts Ruled Out Ahead of Giants Clash
The Indianapolis Colts will be without second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson against the New York Giants on Sunday after the team ruled him out due to foot and back injuries.
Richardson will miss his fifth start this season (his third due to injury). In his place, backup veteran Joe Flacco will be leading the way for the Colts at MetLife Stadium.
Richardson appeared on the injury report all week and did not practice. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the back injury was the more serious of the two but did not rule him out until Saturday afternoon.
As a starter, Flacco has lost three games for the Colts this season. Those losses came against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, and Buffalo Bills. His lone win was versus the Tennessee Titans.
Richardson is coming off a 38-30 win against the Titans that was fueled by the ground game. The Colts set a new franchise record for rushing yards thanks to a 218-yard performance from running back Jonathan Taylor and 70 yards from Richardson.
Aside from the offense, cornerback JuJu Brents is set to miss Sunday's game as well. The second-year corner is still on the Injured Reserve list after suffering a serious leg injury in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.
Brents was cleared to practice over the past couple weeks but has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster. Letting him heal is the priority as the Colts want to see their 2023 second round pick at his best before bringing him back.
Colts vs. Giants will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday with playoff implications on the line.
