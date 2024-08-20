Quarterback Jason Bean Makes Most Out of Preseason Opportunity
The Indianapolis Colts entered Training Camp with a relatively thin undrafted free agent class. With only seven players signed after the draft, all eyes were on the two quarterbacks the Colts brought in as camp arms with something to prove.
Kedon Slovis was the big name addition at the quarterback position, as the former college standout threw 30 passing touchdowns as a true freshman at USC back in 2019. While Slovis has had a fine camp and is certainly worthy of some praise as well, but the main attraction at the back end of the roster has been former Kansas quarterback Jason Bean.
Bean, 25, was an underrated college player despite never being a full time starter. He had outstanding flashes but could never get over the hump and put it all together as a passer. Still, Bean left Kansas as the school's single-game record holder for passing yards and led the team to an impressive upset victory over number six ranked Oklahoma in the middle of his senior season.
The Colts fully expected to move Bean to wide receiver at some point in Training Camp, but his strong flashes/play at the quarterback position led to him remaining at that spot as camp comes to a close. He impressed enough the past few weeks that he actually got into the team's last preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals before Slovis entered, which could mean that Bean has surpassed the former USC passer on the depth chart.
Bean put together a strong showing against the Cardinals, completing 7 of 9 passes for 79 yards and an interception while adding 14 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground. Overall for the preseason, Bean has thrown for 145 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown in roughly five series played.
The impressive aspect of Bean's quarterback play this preseason is that he's flashing the arm strength, the athleticism, and the playmaking ability that made him a fun college player to follow. He isn't pushing Sam Ehlinger for the third quarterback job by any means, but he has shown more this preseason than most undrafted quarterbacks typically show.
This pass against the Cardinals, for instance, is a fantastic rep for the young player. With pressure in his face, Bean layers a perfect pass over the middle of the field to an in-breaking Laquon Treadwell for a solid gain.
Bean hasn't been asked to make many full field reads thus far in the preseason, but he has operated well within the half field structure that the Colts have been going for. He has been confident in his reads and when he really steps into his throws, the arm strength shows out.
This is a beautiful pass up the seam on the vertical pass call. Bean sees the linebacker breaking downhill in zone coverage and layers a nice pass to the back shoulder of his tight end working vertically up the seam.
This is another smooth operational throw by Bean, as he works the twin passing concept to his left in the redzone. He notices the Cardinals are in zone coverage, so he works back down to Treadwell on the speed out for a nice gain on second down.
Bean has shown out as a passer this preseason, but his mobility has also been a major plus. The Colts have been able to run several plays from their typical offense with Bean and, while he's not nearly as athletic as Anthony Richardson is, he's been able to create some positive yardage on these calls.
This QB draw RPO is one of Shane Steichen's best plays in his playbook. Bean notices the linebackers bailing from the box on the running back motion, which leads to him keeping the ball up the gut for a healthy gain on the play.
Bean was able to capitalize on an RPR (run-pass-run) call in the redzone for a touchdown against the Cardinals as well. Once Bean decides to keep it on the read, he has the choice to either throw the ball or outrace the defense to the edge and keep it himself. He chooses the latter on this play, resulting in the rushing score.
Jason Bean is far from an NFL quarterback at the moment, but he is much closer than most people (including the Colts) thought he'd be when he entered Training Camp. Bean has showcased his ability as a passer quite well, and the added threat of what he can do with his legs is a bonus that he brings to the team.
The Colts may have hoped to move Bean to wide receiver early on in Training Camp, but now he is looking like the perfect practice squad quarterback to keep around for at least the 2024 season.
