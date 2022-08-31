10 Potential Waiver Claims the Colts Could Make Post-Final Cutdowns

The Indianapolis Colts have their 53-man roster... for now. Next up on the offseason to-do list is sorting through the potential waiver claims across the league.

This is a phase in the offseason where General Manager Chris Ballard has been quite active over the years. Just last year he claimed both Chris Wilcox and BoPete Keyes after final cut downs to add to the roster.

With that in mind, who are some players that the Colts could look to add on waivers this year? Here are 10 players that could interest the team (Reminder that waiver claim eligible players are players that have been in the league for fewer than four seasons and don't qualify as "vested veterans"):

Tyler Johnson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers One of the more intriguing offseason battles to watch across the league this year was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver room. In the end, it was third-year receiver Tyler Johnson that ended up missing the cut. Johnson has been a productive player in career, totaling 529 yards on 48 receptions over the past two seasons with the Bucs. He would certainly be an interesting add to a Colts' wide receiver room that could use some help. Max Scharping, IOL, Houston Texans This was a bit of a shocker (at least for me). Max Scharping was far from great in his tenure with the Houston Texans, but he can at least be a serviceable backup in the league. In his three years in the NFL, Scharping has seen action in 2,081 total snaps. That experience could be vital to a Colts' offensive line that sorely lacks it behind the five players. Raheem Blackshear, RB, Buffalo Bills The Indianapolis Colts could be in the market for another running back following the surprise release of veteran Philip Lindsay. Raheem Blackshear is a recently waived player that the Colts got a close up look at earlier this offseason. In preseason week one, Blackshear went off on 10 touches for 71 yards and two scores against the Colts. Maybe the Colts look for some revenge and claim the explosive rookie on waivers? Netane Muti, IOL, Denver Broncos Another somewhat surprising release on Tuesday was Denver Broncos' IOL Netane Muti. Muti was entering his third season with the team after seeing 439 snaps over his first two years in the league. While Muti has had his issues, his experience could be a big plus to a Colts' offensive line that severely lacks it at the moment. Tyler Shelvin, DT, Cincinnati Bengals The Cincinnati Bengals have released one of their 2019 LSU Tigers players from their roster. Tyler Shelvin is a pure run-stuffing nose tackle that struggled to find his footing with the Bengals. With the Colts needing all the help they could get on the interior, it may not hurt to throw a claim at the big-bodied Shelvin. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Minnesota Vikings Wyatt Davis was touted as one of the better interior offensive linemen back in the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, he finds himself on waivers after just two years in the league. While the young offensive lineman has shown next to nothing in the NFL, he is still a former third round pick that could be worth an extended look with his upside. Jacob Harris, WR/TE, Los Angeles Rams Now if we want to talk upside, Jacob Harris was just released from the Los Angeles Rams. Harris went in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft after posting one of the best Pro Days that we have ever seen from a skill position player. While he still has a ways to go before he is fully ready to see the field, he could be a quality stash-and-develop type of player. Faion Hicks, CB, Denver Broncos Faion Hicks was a surprise release by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. The rookie seemed to have won a spot in camp, but it appears he got caught in a numbers game at the last minute. Hicks is an athletic player that has some special teams experience in his background. He also attended college at Wisconsin, so you know that Chris Ballard was watching his games. Sam Kamara, EDGE, Chicago Bears Sam Kamara never really had a chance to make the Bears this offseason, as he was a pure pass rusher in a scheme that emphasizes run defense. However, the young pass rusher did have an impressive preseason. He finished with a league-high 12 pressures in three games, and he flashed some solid bend in his late game snaps. Gregory Junior, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars The Jacksonville Jaguars spent a sixth round pick on Gregory Junior in this past draft. While he did get beat out in camp by a couple of undrafted free agents, he is certainly worth a look on the waiver wire. He had a great Senior Bowl this past offseason and has the size and ball skills that you want out of your cornerback.

Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and myself hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.