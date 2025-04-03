30 Days of Colts Fits: IOL Miles Frazier, LSU
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is LSU interior offensive lineman Miles Frazier.
Background
Frazier is a former three-star recruit who chose to attend Florida International out of high school. He spent two years in the program, starting 11 games at left tackle for the Panthers. He earned Freshman All-America honors for his play in 2021, which led to him entering the transfer portal at the end of the season. As a four-star transfer prospect, he chose to attend LSU for the final three years of his career.
Frazier immediately found a role with the Tigers, starting 13 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2022. He moved across the offensive line, starting games at left guard, right guard, and even right tackle. He settled in at right guard for his final two seasons with the program, starting 26 straight games at the position for the team. He allowed four sacks in his three years with the Tigers and finished his senior season allowing zero.
Frazier participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason, impressing scouts with his length and his versatility on the interior.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 317 pounds
Arm Length: 32.75 inches
Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 5.24 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.79 seconds / Bench Press: 27 reps / Vertical Jump: 31.0 inches / Broad Jump: 108 inches
Standout Traits on Film
Frazier is a massive interior offensive line prospect who saw a good amount of reps out at tackle in his college career. The biggest appeal in his game is his size and the pop he has in his pads. He is an aggressive player who is willing to throw his body around on film, and it shows up quite a bit in the run game. He is a strong finisher that looks to make an impact on every run.
Frazier's size is a perfect fit in a gap run scheme, but he also possesses good explosiveness on film. He gets out of his stance in a hurry and excels as a puller out in space. For a team like the Colts, which relies on inside zone and a healthy mix of gap and trap runs, a player like Frazier could be a fun fit in the run game.
Frazier certainly has some areas to clean up going forward, and he needs to put some NFL strength in his core, but he is a steady player with a high floor. His history at offensive tackle is intriguing and teams could also view him as an emergency backup on the outside in a pinch. He took quite a few tackle reps at the Senior Bowl to prepare for that inevitability.
Frazier also is a fighter in pass protection. His technique needs some work, but he is a relentless player with good eyes and good spatial awareness. He started 50 games at the college level, and that experience shows up quite a bit.
Colts' Interest
Chris Ballard mentioned at the combine this year that he really likes the interior offensive line depth of this draft in the middle rounds. One player that the Colts certainly like is Miles Frazier, as he has the desired tackle experience, the size, and the explosiveness that the Colts covet at the position. He may be a work in progress, but Tony Sparano Jr. has shown to be one of the best at developing talent on the offensive line.
If Frazier is still on the board come round four, I'd expect the Colts to be quite interested in taking him (even if they already had taken an offensive lineman earlier in the draft).
