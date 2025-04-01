30 Days of Colts Fits: IOL Tyler Booker, Alabama
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Alabama interior offensive lineman Tyler Booker.
Background
Booker is a former four-star recruit who chose to attend Alabama out of high school. He primarily served as a reserve lineman during his true freshman season, seeing just 427 snaps across 12 games played. His lone start of the year came against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, where he allowed zero pressures or sacks across 26 pass-blocking snaps. He emerged as a starter the following season in 2023.
Booker established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the SEC as a sophomore, earning First-Team All-SEC honors. He started 13 games for the team and allowed just two sacks across 409 pass-blocking reps. He followed that up with an even better junior season, allowing zero sacks in 395 pass-blocking snaps in his final year of play. He earned consensus First Team All-SEC honors as a result and was also named a First-Team All-American in 2024.
Booker was named a permanent team captain in his final year of play and has been viewed as a vocal leader in the locker room at both the high school and college levels. It's easy to project him being a core voice of a team in the NFL due to his past history in leadership roles.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 321 pounds
Arm Length: 34.5 inches
Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 5.38 seconds / Vertical Jump: 27.0 inches / Broad Jump: 94 inches / 3-Cone Drill: 7.96 seconds / 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.84 seconds
Standout Traits on Film
Booker is an absolute mauler on film. He may not be the most athletic player in this draft, but he makes great use of his long arms and his massive frame. He constantly delivers body blows to opposing defenders and simply moves people in the run game. In pass protection, he constantly scans for more work and levels unsuspecting opponents with a powerful pop.
If anything, Booker is guaranteed to be a tone-setter on the offensive line for whichever team drafts him. He is an imposing force that strikes fear to opponents similarly to Quenton Nelson with the Colts. If the Colts were to select Booker, they would (arguably) have the most feared run duo in football on the interior.
Booker gets praised for his dominance in the run game, but his pass blocking ability may even be better. He allowed just two sacks in three years at Alabama, and he put together some outstanding film in pass pro. His massive hands and long arms allow him to make first contact and finish blocks that most interior linemen struggle with.
He will have an occasional gaff on film due to his athletic limitations, but Booker is an extremely high-floor player who projects to be a day-one top 10-15 starting guard in the NFL. The Colts just lost Will Fries in free agency, so a player like Booker could be a plug-and-play starter on the interior at pick 14 in this draft.
Colts' Interest
Despite Booker not being the typical style of athlete the Colts covet, I'm told that he is very much in play for the Colts' selection at 14 this year. The Colts see right guard as a bigger hole than most realize, and Booker, who impressed in his formal interview at the combine, is among the Colts' top players at the position.
I wouldn't say he is the favorite to be selected at 14, but he feels like a pretty safe fallback plan that helps the offense from day one. Drafting him would allow Matt Goncalves to continue developing as a right tackle, and it would open the Colts up to address non-OL positions of need later in the draft.
