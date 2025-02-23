4 Free-Agent Running Backs Who Fit the Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have a handful of massive needs on their roster this offseason, but one of the more pressing concerns is getting a running mate in the backfield for Jonathan Taylor. Taylor, 26, has been limited to just 24 games played in the past two seasons due to injuries.
Taylor is still a fantastic player and well worth the contract the Colts gave him last season. The main issue with him, and most NFL running backs, is the fear of injury. Taylor has dealt with multiple injuries the past two seasons, and the Colts particularly struggled to fill his void when he missed time in 2024.
Trey Sermon was the next man up this past season and his production left a lot to be desired. He averaged just 2.8 yards per carry and a whopping 3.5 yards per touch in 2024. Tyler Goodson was slightly more productive in his touches, but the Colts need to seriously consider adding a reliable backup behind Taylor.
Even if Taylor is set to see 75-80% of the touches in the offense next season, the Colts need to add somebody capable of handling those residual touches in the offense. So today, let's look at four veteran free agents that could make some sense.
Buy Low/Lower-End Options
Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles
Gainwell is one of the more logical targets for the Colts this offseason. In terms of the complete package, it's hard to find a player that fits the Colts better than the Super Bowl champion running back. He has a winning pedigree, he is a fantastic pass catching back, and he even contributes on special teams.
Signing a player like Gainwell would fill the void the Colts have had in their offense since Nyheim Hines left back in 2022. Gainwell has seen his touches decrease over the years in Philadelphia, but he still averaged just over 25 catches a season on his rookie deal with the team. He could immediately step in and scoop up those third down snaps from Taylor in the Colts' offense.
Add in the fact that Gainwell has previous experience working with both Shane Steichen and Jim Bob Cooter in Philadelphia, and this match seems perfect for both sides in free agency.
Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills
Johnson was one of the many unsung heroes for the Bills this past season. The veteran running back averaged over five yards per carry and over 15 yards per reception in a Bills' offense with a lot of mouths to feed. If he wants to step into a situation where he is the clear-cut number two back, the Colts could be a fantastic destination for him.
Johnson is a very dependable running back that brings a little bit of everything to an offense. He has the speed and explosion to create bit plays and can serve as either a change of pace runner or as a pure pass catcher. His touches were limited in a running back room with James Cook and Ray Davis last season, so maybe he could hit 20% of the offensive snaps in a place like Indy.
Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers
Elijah Mitchell is the pure definition of a buy-low option in free agency. His career was off to an incredible start back in 2021, where he rushed for 963 yards in just 10 games played. Unfortunately injuries began to pile up for the young running back in as early as that first season. He's appeared in just 16 games since 2021, including missing the entirety of 2021 due to a hamstring injury.
Mitchell will probably sign to a veteran minimum deal this offseason, and taking a chance on him at this point is truly a shot in the dark. That being said, he would at least get a shot in camp to prove himself in Indy. In the unlikely chance that he regains his rookie form, the Colts could find a steal on the open market with Mitchell.
D'Ernest Johnson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Johnson is cut from the same cloth as a player like Ty Johnson, albeit a bit less productive. D'Ernest Johnson is a solid player who can fill just about any role in an offense at a relatively solid level. He enjoyed a breakout season with the Cleveland Browns back in 2021-- where he averaged 5.3 yards per carry-- and has been a decent third-string option in Jacksonville ever since.
If the Colts want to nab a player that has a past season of strong play and is willing to work on special teams, Johnson could be a solid grab. He likely wouldn't cost top much on the open market either, and he wouldn't prevent the team from adding a promising young back through the draft as well.
