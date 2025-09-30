Adonai Mitchell Addresses Painful Errors in Colts’ Loss
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell committed two costly mistakes in Indy's Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams — mistakes he’ll have to learn from moving forward.
Still, the Colts’ second-year wideout remains one of the most naturally gifted players on the roster, and many still believe in his upside.
At Texas in 2023, he posted the lowest drop percentage in the country in his final season. The talent is there, the ceiling is high — but for whatever reason, Mitchell hasn’t found his footing in the NFL yet.
Whether it’s costly drops, hesitation in traffic, or mental lapses, the start has been shaky. And for a moment on Sunday, it felt like all of that was about to change.
His explosive catch-and-run for what looked like a 75-yard touchdown had the makings of an iconic moment, the type that shifts a career’s trajectory on the spot.
Instead, on what should have been his first NFL touchdown, the ball — and the moment — slipped away at the goal line. A lapse in focus — maybe nerves in the spotlight — erased it all in an instant.
After the game, Mitchell stood at his locker and addressed the performance head-on. To his credit, he didn’t dodge accountability.
Mitchell stated, "The ball was put in my hand to make a play for the team. Just unacceptable… I just got to be better for the team and for the organization."
Notably, he framed it as a chance to grow. "The whole play happened because of me, and the only way I'm gonna be able to get forward is… just growing," said the second-year Colts receiver.
When asked if he was celebrating on the play that ended in a touchback, Mitchell was direct: "I lost focus… I made a play that can't happen."
He then referenced a similar moment against the Denver Broncos last season. "Coach said after Jonathan [Taylor] lost that fumble on the goal line in Denver, he made it a point of emphasis to everybody in the room. Letters and logos."
When asked what that phrase meant, Mitchell explained: "Just holding the ball through the letters and logos, finishing through the end zone."
Mitchell moved from explaining his fumble to addressing the penalty that cost Indianapolis another touchdown. "Just trying to make a play," he responded in a dejected tone.
As a human being, you can only imagine the emotions Mitchell is going through, and for that, you have to feel for him. After the game, he didn’t hide from those feelings.
"You know this play hurts… hurts a lot," Mitchell admitted.
And he didn’t sugarcoat it. When asked about the emotions he experienced afterward, Mitchell said, "They weren’t the good ones."
To the Colts’ credit, Mitchell’s teammates quickly surrounded him with support.
When asked what his teammates' support meant to him, he said, "I couldn't really process it, you know… kind of in the moment. I really still can't process it, to be real."
The emotions are raw for Mitchell.
Mitchell closed on a note of accountability. "We're just gonna move forward and learn. Just be better for the organization."
For people calling for him to be cut, please — that is not how this organization operates. Accountability is demanded, but so is patience, and Mitchell’s response showed he understands what comes next.
One mistake won’t define Mitchell’s career, but how he answers in the weeks ahead just might.
