The 2025 season has just one more week of football before the NFL playoffs begin. For the Indianapolis Colts, that goal has been dashed.

However, there is still one more game to play against the Houston Texans before Indy must contemplate what to do with their free agents.

Austin Gayle from The Ringer lists the top 40 available free agents for 2026, and three Colts make the list: Daniel Jones, Alec Pierce, and Braden Smith.

Here's a brief breakdown of each, along with an assessment of whether the Colts should keep them.

Quarteback | Daniel Jones - 5th

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) runs the ball on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones came to Indianapolis to battle Anthony Richardson Sr. for the starting quarterback position after years of mediocre football with the New York Giants.

Jones would win the gig and not look back. However, Jones would injure his Achilles in Week 14, ending his emergent season.

He put up the best numbers of his career, logging 3,101 passing yards, 19 touchdown passes, eight interceptions, and another five scores on the ground.

At this point, the only other option at quarterback for Indy is Richardson, as the team traded their 2026 and 2027 first-rounders for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

There also aren't good options on the upcoming free agent market at quarterback outside of Malik Willis.

Spotrac has Jones' market value at $44.6 million annually. I don't expect the Colts to pony this up, but neither will any other team.

I think Jones will remain in Indianapolis, as he's the first quarterback since Philip Rivers to give the Colts consistency at the position.

Even with Jones' season-ending injury, the Colts seem to like what he provided the team in 2025, and that means a lot in this situation for a team searching desperately for a long-term signal-caller.

Jones deserves to make bank, but with that Achilles injury, as well as other past injuries, it needs to be more of a 'team-friendly' contract.

Prediction: Jones signs a two-year, $60 million deal ($30 million annually)

Wide Receiver | Alec Pierce - 9th

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Pierce has been a revelation for Shane Steichen's offense in 2025, and it's important to note that he improved from a torrid 2024 campaign where he broke out for Indy.

Last year, Pierce caught 37 passes for 824 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Pierce's 22.3 yards per catch paced the NFL.

This year, Pierce has kept up the same momentum, but while displaying more versatility as a pass-catcher.

Through 14 games, Pierce has 43 catches (career-high) for 871 receiving yards (career-high), and four scores. Yet again, Pierce leads the NFL in yards per catch with 20.3.

It's quite simple: the Colts can't let Pierce walk. He might not be a volume receiver like a Michael Pittman Jr. or Josh Downs, but he's improving while remaining the league's biggest deep threat.

I'd be shocked if Indianapolis doesn't keep Pierce, but it will cost some capital to make that happen. But, it's with good reason.

Prediction: Pierce signs a four-year, $76 million deal ($19 million annually)

Offensive Tackle | Braden Smith - 16th

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) blocks Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe (92) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Smith has been a pillar of Indy's offensive line since he was drafted out of Auburn in 2018. This was the same year that Quenton Nelson was taken with the sixth-overall pick out of Notre Dame.

Through the years, Smith has made 105 starts and provided the Colts with excellent and consistent play off the offensive edge. But, he's struggled with injuries throughout his career.

Now, Smith has landed on season-ending Injured Reserve with a concussion and will end his 2025 season with 13 games, missing four the process.

The story of Smith is one of admiration, strength, and grit, as he struggled with mental health in 2024, but came back to have a great year in 2025.

While it would be wonderful to see #72 finish his career in Indianapolis and get re-signed, it doesn't seem like that's going to happen with rookie Jalen Travis playing solid football in his stead.

Prediction: Smith won't get a new contract, allowing him to test free agency in 2026.

