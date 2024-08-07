Anthony Gould to See Increased Workload in Aftermath of Josh Downs Injury
The Indianapolis Colts were dealt a massive blow on Wednesday, as it was announced that standout pass catcher Josh Downs suffered a high ankle sprain in practice.
While news of the sprain may be somewhat comforting to most (especially considering the harsher alternative of an achilles or an ACL injury), this injury will likely knock Downs out for at least a month of action. Sprains notoriously take some time to fully recover as well, so it's likely that Downs will be hampered by this ankle injury for a good portion of the upcoming season.
A fairly significant injury to Josh Downs, the Colts' second leading receiver in 2023, is difficult to spin in a good light, but one positive aspect to this development is the snaps that rookie pass catcher Anthony Gould will see with the starters for the rest of camp.
Gould, the Colts' fifth round selection in this past draft, has made a name for himself thus far in camp. He has produced big play after big play in the vertical passing game, despite primarily working with the second and third units behind Downs and the starters. With Downs out for the rest of Training Camp, Gould will have an opportunity to showcase his big play potential with the starters.
Gould is unlikely to replicate the sturdy production that the Colts got out of Downs last season, but his skill set does mix well with the goals of this offensive staff and the other wide receivers on the roster. If anything, the drop-off from Downs to Gould is much closer than the drop-off was from Downs to the next best slot receiver on the roster last season.
The injury to Downs is an unfortunate one, but he should return to the lineup early in the regular season and a young player like Gould will get valuable reps with the starters in the offseason. In a very unideal situation, at least there is some positive spin to it that could help the Colts in 2024.
