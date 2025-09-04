Richardson's Agent, Colts' Ballard Discussed QB's Future
When the Indianapolis Colts and head coach Shane Steichen recently chose Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback for the 2025 season following a training camp competition between the veteran and third-year incumbent Anthony Richardson Sr., it set off some alarm bells.
Both nationally and locally, the move was questioned. Steichen and GM Chris Ballard went on the defensive in the days following when questioned by the media. However, Richardson's representation made their thoughts quite clear as well.
In an exchange with ESPN Colts writer Stephen Holder, Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, questioned the trust between the two sides, which prompted an in-person meeting between Jackson and Colts general manager, according to ESPN senior national NFL writer Jeremy Fowler.
"The Anthony Richardson situation is one I will watch closely throughout the season," Fowler wrote. "Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson -- who publicly questioned trust in the Colts to our Stephen Holder after Richardson lost the QB battle to Jones -- met in person last week with Colts general manager Chris Ballard to clear the air.
"Jackson called the meeting 'very constructive,' and just a chance for sides to 'let feelings be known.' Though a trade was not requested, the topic was broached in this meeting. Ballard reinforced that Indy has no plans to trade Richardson and still believes in the quarterback."
Last week, when speaking with the media, Ballard acknowledged that other teams have contacted the Colts about Richardson's availability, although Ballard reiterated they have no desire to trade Richardson, citing their continued belief in his long-term development.
With no trade on the table, Richardson plans to continue working and preparing for his opportunity to arise.
"Richardson isn't making any waves -- he will remain professional, backing up Jones and maintaining his readiness," Fowler continued. "But part of his camp's frustration is that all parties acknowledge patience would be required when Richardson was drafted. He entered the league with one year as a full-time high school starter and one year as a starter at Florida.
"(Richardson) has admitted publicly that his leadership and maturity were not up to par in 2024, which contributed to his in-season benching. But despite that, Richardson is 8-7 as an NFL starter, including two fourth-quarter comebacks late last season. He also worked on improving his regimen, leadership, mechanics, diet and ability to layer short-to-intermediate throws, resulting in improvement in camp that ultimately wasn't enough to win the job. But the Colts know Richardson has a chance to play this season. This situation feels far from settled -- and raises questions about how franchises fail young quarterbacks along the way."
Although there is no trade being discussed further at the moment, this is something to keep an eye on as the NFL's trade deadline approaches on November 4.