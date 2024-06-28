Anthony Richardson's Agent Shares Video Update On Colts QB
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is an elite athlete—that's no secret. However, his fans haven't seen him display those incredible attributes since he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last October.
Richardson did get back on the field for the duration of the Colts' offseason workouts and minicamps this spring, but those aren't open to the public. Especially since Richardson was held from throwing the ball on the final day of the team's most recent round of practices three weeks ago due to soreness, there was concern from the outside about the shoulder. However, Richardson, Colts head coach Shane Steichen, and general manager Chris Ballard have all since dismissed any reason for concern.
On Thursday night, Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, took the reassurances a step further by posting videos to X of Richardson dunking a basketball and throwing a football with trainers Tom Gormely, Will Hewlitt, and Denny Thompson:
"5 looks good to me @GormelyTM @WillHewlett @denny_thompson #TheOnes #QB1 #ready," Jackson posted.
Jackson's update serves as a relief for fans who just want to see Richardson healthy and showing off his explosiveness on the field again. Their next opportunity to see Richardson in action will come on Thurs., July 25 when the Colts hold their first official practice of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus.
That will be the first of 12 practices open to the public, which includes a pair of joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 14 and 15.
