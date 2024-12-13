Broncos' Sean Payton Analyzes Colts' Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) are hitting the road west to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos (8-5) in a crucial matchup. The Broncos currently possess the 7th seed in the AFC, something the Colts are trying to take over.
Both teams are starting inexperienced quarterbacks in Bo Nix and Anthony Richardson. Ahead of Sunday's battle, Denver head coach Sean Payton was asked about the challenges of facing off against a quarterback as unique as Richardson.
"[Richardson] brings a lot of challenges," said Payton. "He's got great arm strength down the field. A big part of their run game is both [Richardson] and [Jonathan Taylor]."
Payton understands the dual-threat abilities that Richardson brings to the table. Payton went as far as comparing Richardson to another quarterback he's coached in the past.
"There's zone schemes, there's gap schemes, there's a number of things that can stress you. We had the benefit of that a little bit with Taysom Hill the same way."
Hill, a utility piece for the New Orleans Saints, has been one of the league's best "Swiss Army Knives". Before a season-ending injury, Hill had been a key piece of the passing, rushing, and receiving game for the Saints.
On the ground, Hill had 39 carries for 278 yards and six touchdowns. Richardson, on the other hand, has 70 carries for 383 yards and four touchdowns.
Payton was formerly the head coach of the Saints and was the person who brought Hill to the forefront of the league. While Payton was the head coach, Hill tallied 31 total touchdowns with the team. Time spent with Hill gives Payton a special insight into dual-threat quarterbacks.
Now in charge of a Broncos team that has surpassed expectations, Payton has put together an elite defense. Denver allows the second-least points per game and leads the league in sacks with 47. While the defense may have their hands full with Richardson, they'll have a coach who understands his game.
Colts @ Broncos will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mile High Stadium with playoff implications on the line.
