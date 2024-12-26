Colts Get Concerning News on Anthony Richardson Before Giants Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts released their Thursday injury report ahead of a Week 17 clash with the New York Giants.
Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (shoulder) and guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) were limited, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox (toe) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) didn't practice. Their injuries will be a couple to monitor, but on a positive note wide receiver Alec Pierce appears to be on track to play after having a concussion if he can pass protocol in time.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson's name again surfaced on the report; missing practice due to a back/foot designation. Richardson popped up the report for Christmas Day, despite it being an estimation of availability. However, the squad is optimistic he'll play, per ESPN's Stephen Holder.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson hasn't missed a game due to injury since Week 5 (Jacksonville Jaguars), so it will be the top injury check for updates as the week draws to an end. However, it's not just Indy dealing with injuries, the Giants might not have two of their top playmakers.
Giants top wideout Malik Nabers (toe) and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (ankle) didn't participate in practice on Thursday. Given how rough the Giants' offense is the league's worst in yards per game (292.3), this could be a devastating blow if the duo doesn't play. We'll see if these playmakers can right the ship regarding the injury report.
While the Giants are 2-13 and on track for the number one overall pick in 2025, Indianapolis must win to keep their slim chances of making the playoffs alive. The Colts have a trap game upcoming at MetLife Stadium and hope quarterback Richardson can make the field to avoid any late-season pitfalls.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.