Colts' Anthony Richardson 'Confident' He Can Play vs. Dolphins
After suffering a strained oblique against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, Anthony Richardson practiced in a limited capacity ahead of Week 5. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback could never get comfortable and did not suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Last week, Richardson practiced in full on Thursday, signaling a possible return. However, Richardson was still experiencing some discomfort, and the Colts decided to hold him out again against the Tennessee Titans.
As the Colts begin their preparation for the Miami Dolphins, it seems the time has finally come for Richardson to return to action. Head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that unless there is a setback, Richardson will be ready to go on Sunday. The difference between last week and this week for Indy's QB1 is the added confidence that he can go out and be himself on the field.
“I'm able to move better, without any worries," Richardson revealed. "Just confident in all of the movements, throwing the ball – confident with that. Then just running around out there practicing, I'm confident with all that. So, I'd probably say that's the biggest difference.”
Steichen also mentioned one of the reasons the Colts held out Richardson last week was the second-year player was not 100%. Steichen's comment drew some ire from fans and media alike, as football players are rarely 100%. While the Colts' head coach further explained the team is trying to ensure Richardson is as healthy as possible throughout the long season, Richardson acknowledged that everyone is always battling an injury of some sort.
"I don't think I was 100 percent after the first game," Richardson explained. "Just taking hits, your body is just going to feel tired a little bit. Of course, you’re going to try to rehab it and get better, but you're not going to be 100 percent throughout the whole season because it's a long season. But of course you’ve got to fight through stuff, and if you can manage it and go out there and play for the team, then why not do it?”
While Richardson did not play the past two weeks, missing out on valuable live reps, he still did what he could to work on his game. As a young player in the league, Richardson is still working on mastering the preparation aspect of his game. The great Colts quarterbacks before him, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, were known for their detailed approach to the game and dedication to preparation.
The work ethic of Richardson has been evident from the very beginning. However, Richardson is still working to find the best routine for himself throughout the week so he is as prepared and confident as possible heading into the game. By stepping back these past two weeks and watching Joe Flacco prepare, Richardson found a few things he can take from Flacco as he prepares weekly.
"Although I wasn't necessarily going to be able to play those weeks, it was still a chance for me to get better at my routine," Richardson remarked. "So whenever there was an opportunity for me to get back on the field, I was pretty much good with that.
"So, I watched Joe – the way he prepared last week. He did a great job. I watched him during the games and how calm he is. It's just a blessing to see that. So, it just lets me know I’ve got to do the same thing.”
Staying calm and slowing down led to success for Richardson the last time he was on the field. Richardson led two scoring drives against the Steelers before being knocked out of the game. He was calm in the pocket and not rushing his throws, instead taking the time to marry his lower and upper body for increased accuracy.
Richardson played relaxed and at a slower pace because of his preparation during that week. He was confident in the game plan and what he saw on the field. Richardson is taking that same approach this week.
“Just preparation. That week (against the Steelers), I felt like I prepared pretty good," Richardson said. "I told my teammates I was going to prepare hard for them. So that's what I did. So, I'm trying to make sure I'm doing that this week and making sure I'm on point so when the game time does come, I'm on point with everything.”
Richardson will need to be on point against a Dolphins defense that allows only 159.6 yards per game through the air, the third-best mark in the NFL. The Dolphins will test Richardson with different looks to keep the young quarterback guessing. It is just another reason why Richardson's preparation will be so crucial to the team's success on Sunday.
“They’ve got great players," Richardson stated about the Dolphins. "They disguise pretty well. They move around pretty quick. They fly to the ball. So, we’ve got to make sure we execute our part and just take advantage of the opportunity that they give us.”
With Richardson back in the fold this week, the Colts offense is adding a dynamic weapon that can hurt the Dolphins through the air and on the ground. While the Dolphins' defense will pose a great challenge for Richardson, the Colts' quarterback is motivated to return to the field and prove that what he showed against the Steelers was not a fluke but the new normal for the 22-year-old signal-caller.
“Man, I'm excited. Get back in the groove, get back rolling if I am out there. I’m just excited to play football again. I’m going to take advantage of my opportunity. And if I am out there, I’m just going to try to have fun."
For Richardson, fun would mean another Colts' victory at home and taking his team over .500 for the first time this season.
