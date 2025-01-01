Insider Provides Wild Update on Colts' Anthony Richardson's Injury
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson didn't play against the New York Giants in Week 17 due to back spasms that the Colts' organization initially called 'soreness.' However, per IndyStar's Joel A. Erickson, Richardson claims it was far worse.
Erickson posted on X: "Richardson says last week on Tuesday, he really couldn’t walk. Said he was crawling around his house.
Had an MRI, doctors said it was a disc thing that got triggered last week."
This is incredibly concerning on multiple levels, starting with a more severe injury than anticipated for Richardson. To be crawling around not able to stand, let alone operate Shane Steichen's offense, is brutally painful to hear after Indy called this a lesser problem than what it was. Is there dysfunction and miscommunication in the building? I think so.
With such a shocking update on how severe Richardson's back pain was don't be surprised if he can't play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season finale if the disc issue doesn't improve. The lower back is a tumultuous area when factoring in injury, especially considering the twists and turns a quarterback must make during every snap.
This is simply an awful look for the Colts after they fell apart against the bottom-dwelling Giants on Sunday, adding more confusion and ambiguity to an organization that is as misty as any right now in the NFL.
The Colts have a lot to do in the 2025 offseason, and it might start with general manager Chris Ballard being dismissed if they drop to Jacksonville at home and finish an ugly 7-10. Richardson's status will be the top to monitor as the week proceeds.
