Colts' Anthony Richardson on Injury Report for Giants Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts released their first practice report for the New York Giants Week 16 matchup on Christmas Day. However, per the Colts' post on X: "The Colts did not practice on Wednesday.
Wednesday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice."
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (toe), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (shoulder), and E.J. Speed all filed as non-participants for the 'practice.' However, Anthony Richardson sticks out like a sore thumb with his designation (back, foot).
Richardson has been far better in 2024 at avoiding injuries and is coming off a divisional win against the Tennessee Titans where he completed 7/11 passes for 131 passing yards, one touchdown toss, and an interception. Richardson also tacked on nine carries for 70 rushing yards (7.8 yards per carry), and another score.
Richardson's practice report for the rest of the week will be the top name to monitor as Indy looks to defeat a struggling Giants team at MetLife Stadium. Despite the Colts getting a much-needed victory over the Titans at home, they did so in close fashion (38-30) despite a fantastic performance from running back Jonathan Taylor.
Indianapolis must play better defensively late in the game, limit turnovers offensively, and continue to operate well through the ground attack to defeat Brian Daboll's squad. We'll see what happens with Shane Steichen's approach and Richardson's designation as the week winds down.
