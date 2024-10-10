Colts' Anthony Richardson Updates Injury Status Before Titans Matchup
Only five games into the 2024 season, the injury bug has taken its toll on the Indianapolis Colts.
In last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts were without nine starters against their AFC South foe. While injuries were not the main reason for Indy's defeat, the team is far from full strength.
The Colts hope to get one very important starter back this week for their matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Anthony Richardson was forced to miss last week's game with an oblique injury he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Richardson practiced on a limited basis last week but never felt comfortable enough for the Colts to consider playing him. This week seems to be a different story.
"(I feel) Way better compared to last week," Richardson admitted Wednesday. "I was able to move a little better and able to get going, start running and throwing. So, feeling good about that.”
Last week was the first game Richardson had to sit out this season. Overall, Richardson has missed 14 out of a possible 22 starts to begin his NFL career. Richardson acknowledged how hard he is working to return to the field.
"Nobody wants to be on the sideline, but I'm just working with the trainers day-by-day," Richardson said. "I'm in here in the morning making sure I'm getting my body right and I'm also in the film room and the meeting room making sure I am prepared if I am playing. So, I think it's very important to try to get back.”
Richardson is doing everything in his power to return as quickly as possible. But Richardson and the Colts also have to be smart with the injury. Richardson does not need to be on the field if there is a heightened risk he will re-injure the oblique or if his play will suffer because of it.
Joe Flacco played admirably in Richardson's stead last week. The 17-year NFL vet threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars in the loss, leading the Colts to their highest point total of the season. The Colts have confidence that Flacco can keep the offense going if Richardson has to miss more time.
Although Flacco had a great day through the air, the dynamic nature of the Colts' offense suffered. There was no threat of the quarterback run game (despite a 21-yard scramble from Flacco) that has become a staple of Shane Steichen's offense. Richardson brings that aspect of the game plan back into play.
So, what will tell Richardson and the Colts' training staff that he is ready to go?
“Just making sure I could do what I do on the field," Richardson revealed. "Making sure I'm putting myself in the best position, putting the team in the best position – try not to force anything, try not to rush anything. If I'm not 100 percent, I'm not 100 percent, but it is what it is. I'm going to try to be the best version of myself.”
When Richardson steps back onto the field, the Colts hope he can pick up where he left off against the Steelers. The game seemed to slow down for Richardson, as the young quarterback was calm in the pocket and made accurate throws. Richardson's play was crucial in the Colts scoring touchdowns on their first two drives in Week 4.
"That Pittsburgh game, he started off on fire and then obviously got dinged up," Steichen remembered. "It's tough because you're like, ‘Man, who knows what would have happened that game?’ He's been attacking it and like I said, shoot, we'll see how the week goes. But if he's ready to go and he feels good and the doctors feel good about it, he'll be out there.”
The Colts need all the help they can get as they search for their first divisional win of 2024. The Titans are only 1-3 on the season but are coming off their bye week after capturing a win against the Miami Dolphins. The Titans also boast one of the best defenses in the NFL, leading the league in total yards allowed (243.8) and passing yards allowed (124.0) per game.
Indy cannot afford to fall to 0-3 in the division if they want to hold onto any hope of competing for the AFC South crown. While there is still plenty of football left to be played this season, Richardson understands how important getting a win on Sunday would mean for this team moving forward.
“I wouldn’t say there's a sense of urgency, but we definitely want to win," Richardson stated. "That's our goal here. That's the goal for the franchise right here – win, stack the W’s up. We know we lost last week, but we’re just trying to get ready to win this next one.”
The greatest chance of the Colts stacking W's is with Richardson on the field. Richardson hopes to make his return this week, but returning is only part of the equation. Indy's franchise quarterback must do a better job at staying on the field once he returns.
The injury-prone label has been thrown around more frequently after this most recent setback. Richardson has publicly rejected that label already, but he cannot help the team win from the sidelines. He has to do a better job of protecting himself.
“Whatever I’ve got to do to take care of myself – if that's sliding, diving to get down or running out of bounds. Whatever I’ve got to do to stay on the field for my teammates, I'm going to do it."
There is a good chance the Colts will get Richardson back on Sunday against the Titans. Once he is back, it is up to Richardson to do everything in his power to stay there.
