Colts' Anthony Richardson Shown No Love in QB Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their much-needed bye for Week 14. However, even though it's nice to rest, they get their toughest test to finish 2024 coming out of it in the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. On the Week 14 quarterback rankings from the 33rd Team, Anthony Richardson is given no love at the 25th position.
As stated in the post on X, quarterbacks are ranked by their 'individual skill sets' and '2024 production (based on a composite of EPA per play and success rate).' Despite this always falling into an opinion slot, it's a bit of a stretch that Richardson isn't ahead of players like Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) or Jameis Winston (Cleveland Browns), both of whom lost and haven't had ideal campaigns.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson's stat line against the New England Patriots was ugly but didn't paint the entire picture, as has been the case multiple times in 2024. Richardson finished 12/24 (50%) for 109 passing yards, two touchdowns and interceptions. But critical drops from AD Mitchell and Kylen Granson robbed Richardson of possible scoring plays, or to follow.
Richardson still led a game-winning 80-yard drive on a whopping 19 plays, obtaining the points with a short touchdown pass to Alec Pierce. Richardson also converted three separate fourth downs.
Richardson complemented his passing with nine carries for 48 rushing yards (5.3 average) and another score (three all-purpose). Richardson has two fourth-quarter hero moments in two of his last three games. Without the young signal-caller showing out, it's not out of the question to say Indy likely loses against the New York Jets and Patriots.
Richardson has been up-and-down as a passer but has won more and made bigger plays than field generals like Williams and Winston in 2024. Despite the rankings, Richardson will use this recent victory to keep the momentum high and turnovers low against the Broncos in Week 15.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.