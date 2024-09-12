Colts' Anthony Richardson Reveals What Offense Must Do To Beat Packers
One of the most important developments of the 2024 season for the Indianapolis Colts will be the growth of Anthony Richardson. It may even be the single most important element of the season.
Richardson returned to regular season action last Sunday in a 29-27 loss to the Houston Texans. It was a big test for Richardson to see if he could pick up where he left off last season after only four starts. After missing 11 months of action, the Colts' quarterback felt comfortable back out on the field in a live game setting.
“I learned that I could manage the offense out there," Richardson said. "Just be able to help the team whenever I can. I just managed the offense, helping get guys open. Just trying to do my job the best that I can. But each week in and out, just trying to master the plan so we can be ready for the game.”
Richardson finished the game 9-of-19 (47%) for 212 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also ran for 56 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort. The up-and-down day for Richardson encapsulated what makes him so enticing as a quarterback and what he still needs to work on.
The theme of the game against the Texans was explosive plays. Richardson had passes of 60, 57, and 54 yards on the day, showcasing how the Colts' offense can score from anywhere on the field. The explosive ability Richardson brings to Shane Steichen's offense will be huge in 2024 and beyond.
However, Richardson also had times when he could not connect with his wide receivers. Whether it was due to missed throws, miscommunication, or players slipping on the new turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts offense could not sustain long drives on their non-touchdown possessions. The result was the defense being on the field for 40 minutes on Sunday, which is not a winning recipe.
"Regardless of how explosive our offense is, we still (have) got to give the defense time to recover, get their minds right, get their bodies right," Richardson explained. "We can't allow them to be on the field pretty much the whole game and have multiple three-and-out stops – just not being able to get the first down so they can rest up. So, that's something we are thinking about as an offense, making sure we can manage the game as well as being explosive.”
There will be a balance between looking for the explosive play and converting the easy throws that the defense is giving them. Opposing defenses will also adjust to try to force Richardson to be patient and lead long drives down the field. Richardson will need to execute both moving forward to get the most out of this offense.
"Last week, we were thinking about shots, shots, shots," Richardson remarked. "We got a little bit trigger happy with that. But, it's all good. We're going to make sure we're mastering the plan and doing something right for the defense.”
Richardson will have the chance to showcase he can do both this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers allowed Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to go 20-of-34 for 278 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in a Week 1 Eagles victory. Steichen is looking for Richardson to do even better, improving from his performance against the Texans.
“I think just keep taking the next step." Steichen elaborated. "You create these explosive plays, and then obviously had a couple misses. Like let's freaking hit those ones this week and get him rolling. But I thought he did – shoot, a lot of really good things last week. I mean, obviously it was a good start coming back from his injury. So just that growth, week in and week out to keep taking that next step.”
Richardson could also receive some added help in the receiver department this week. Josh Downs began practicing yesterday for the first time in five weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain. Downs has become one of Richardson's favorite targets, and the two displayed obvious chemistry in training camp.
While Downs' playing status is still up in the air, his return would be a tremendous help to Richardson in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field. Downs is a master at quickly getting open off the line of scrimmage and has fantastic hands. It would not be surprising to see Richardson experience more success with those routes if Downs is back in the lineup.
“He's just another weapon for the offense," Richardson said about Downs. "We’ve got a bunch of explosive guys. Got a bunch of guys that can make moves with the ball in their hands. So, I know Shane's going to dial it up if JD is back. He's going to make sure he get his matchups and make sure everybody else gets open.”
The Colts have a big opportunity in front of them this weekend to capture their first win of the season. It looks unlikely that Packers' starting quarterback Jordan Love will play on Sunday after suffering a knee injury against the Eagles. The Packers would then turn to Malik Willis, who the Packers traded for only a few weeks prior and has limited experience in the NFL.
However, the Colts and Richardson cannot take the Packers lightly, especially their defense. The Packers held the Eagles to 4-of-14 on third down, sacked Hurts twice, and forced three turnovers. Richardson and the Colts must have an efficient performance and keep the offense on track if they hope to win.
As the Colts head to Lambeau Field, Richardson recognizes the vast history of the stadium he is about to play in. The young quarterback from Florida is certainly happier to play in Lambeau on a warm September afternoon rather than a cold, windy day in December. Regardless, Richardson is ready to take it all in when he steps on the field.
“I’m pretty excited," Richardson admitted. "I hear a lot of stories – Joe (Flacco) told me a couple of stories about going there. He showed us a video of him walking through the tunnel and everything. So, I'm excited. It's early in my career as well, so I definitely appreciate that.”
Richardson, his teammates, and Colts fans everywhere would also appreciate a victory on Sunday.
