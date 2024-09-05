Colts' Anthony Richardson Ranked Outside Top 20 in Week 1 QB Index
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson makes his regular season return this weekend when the Colts take on the Houston Texans to kick off the 2024 season.
Richardson will participate in his first regular-season action since he sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder last October. While many on the outside are trying to make the game about Richardson facing Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Richardson's only focus is getting the win and starting 1-0.
As Richardson enters Year 2, the young quarterback still has a lot to prove if he wants to be considered amongst the elite at his position. In Nick Shook's weekly "NFL QB Index" column for NFL.com, Shook has Richardson ranked as the 21st-best quarterback in the NFL entering the 2024 season.
"We saw one month of Richardson before injury ended his rookie season," Shook wrote. "The results were mixed but exciting: Richardson looked a whole lot like Cam Newton did in Carolina a decade ago, especially when coach Shane Steichen decided to use Richardson's athleticism to the Colts' advantage.
"But we need a greater sample size before we can start raising expectations, and the same accuracy issues that concerned me about Richardson when he entered the NFL out of Florida persist, at least through preseason action. We'll see if Richardson can prove his shoulder problem is behind him, because if he can, Colts games should be thrilling. If he can't, well ... let's not go to that dark place."
It has been a small sample size for Richardson in the NFL thus far. In four games last season, Richardson threw for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while completing 59.5% of his passes. The Colts' QB1 also rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
The flashes Richardson provided last season show a quarterback with all of the athletic ability in the world and the potential to be an alien at the position. But consistency and continued development will be key for him as he gains valuable experience at the NFL level. There will be plenty of ups and downs throughout the season, and how Richardson responds to those challenges will determine if the season will be a success for the Colts.
If Richardson can show steady development throughout the season, stay healthy, and grow in Shane Steichen's offense, it is unlikely his ranking on the QB Index will be in the 20s for very long.
