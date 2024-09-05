Colts' Anthony Richardson Focused on Beating Texans, Not C.J. Stroud
In just three short days, Lucas Oil Stadium will erupt when public address announcer JJ Stankevitz says the words, "From Florida..."
Fans of the Indianapolis Colts know when those words are said during player intros, quarterback Anthony Richardson is about to run out of the tunnel. While we have already seen Richardson back on the field during the preseason, Sunday will mark the official return of the Colts' starting quarterback since he sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder last October.
And what better way to return than in front of a home crowd, taking on the AFC South champion Houston Texans. To say Richardson is excited to return to regular season action would be an understatement.
“I'm excited. First official game back with my guys and my teammates," Richardson remarked. "So, I'm definitely enjoying it. I'm excited, but I'm not trying to get too excited. I still (have) got to prepare the right way and just get ready for this game.”
Everyone knows what happened the last time these two teams faced off. A Week 18 showdown in January saw the Colts fail to convert on fourth down deep in Texans territory with a minute left in the fourth quarter. The Texans would win 23-19, securing the division title and keeping the Colts out of the playoffs.
Sunday begins a new season as both teams have a huge opportunity in front of them. Starting the season against a divisional opponent means the game holds additional weight, especially for two teams who will likely be battling for the division title once again. Richardson and the Colts understand the significance of their Week 1 matchup, but getting a victory is just as important as any other week.
“It's a big one honestly because we're just trying to win," Richardson admitted. "We’ve got to protect home. That's the main thing. We're not trying to think about any other thing, like opponent or who it is. We’re just trying to win each game and every game. We’re just trying to treat it like that, especially at home.”
While Richardson may not be fixated on playing against the Texans specifically, the outside world sees a budding rivalry forming between these two up-and-coming teams. The reason for this is that the Texans, like the Colts, have a young star quarterback with insane potential in C.J. Stroud.
Stroud lit the NFL world on fire a season ago, producing one of the best seasons by a rookie quarterback in NFL history, culminating in the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Stroud has also not been shy about his feelings towards the Colts, letting the world know the Texans got the upper hand on Indy a season ago. It has prompted responses from linebackers Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed over the spring and summer months.
When it comes to the Texans' quarterback, Richardson is quite friendly with Stroud. However, that is off the field. Once the helmets are strapped on, Richardson's only focus is taking care of business.
“It’s always good to see him – every time I see him," Richardson said about Stroud. "He was actually one of my close friends at the Elite 11 camp in high school. So, I felt pretty good just seeing him ball out, and then also just seeing him ball out last year. I always tell him he's a dog and he's a go-getter. So, it's always good to see him. But we’re both trying to achieve one thing, and that's win.”
When Richardson did take on Stroud in Week 2 last season, the Colts quarterback showed why he was worthy of the No.4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In a little over a quarter of action, Richardson racked up 56 yards passing, 35 yards rushing, and two rushing touchdowns. Although Richardson had to exit the game due to a concussion, his sharp execution helped the Colts jump out to a sizable lead early, ending in a 31-20 victory.
But Richardson is not looking at this matchup as himself vs. Stroud. Focusing on trying to outperform the quarterback on the other side takes his focus away from what really matters, and that's winning the game. Instead, Richardson's attention is on executing against the Texans' defense.
The Colts will need that same explosiveness out of Richardson on Sunday as he displayed in Week 2 of last season. Richardson will have Jonathan Taylor next to him in the backfield, someone he did not have in that Week 2 matchup last season. If Richardson and Taylor – who ran for 188 yards and a touchdown against the Texans in Week 18 – can produce on the ground like they did a season ago, the Texans will have difficulty stopping the Colts offense.
“I just remember us being on point as an offense," Richardson pointed out. "So, that's really our game plan this time. Then the second game we played them, pretty much the same thing. We’ve just got to execute on offense and just play.”
“You go into every game plan wanting success week in and week out, and obviously he was playing really well in that game (against the Texans)," head coach Shane Steichen said about Richardson. "He did a lot of good things. So, we want that to carry over obviously into this season and just week by week progressively get better week in and week out.”
The Texans defense looks a little different than they did a season ago. Names like Danielle Hunter and Azeez Al-Shaair make up two of the five new starters on the defensive side of the ball. With a reworked defense, combined with Stroud and the Texans' high-powered offense, Richardson and the Colts expect an intense battle on Sunday.
“You’ve just got to respect them in general." Richardson explained. "They have a great squad. They went and picked up some great guys, but we can't let that take away the fact that we've been preparing as well. We've been working on our stuff. So, it's going to be a good game.”
The Colts desperately want to avenge last year's Week 18 loss. Most of the football world believes the Texans will come out on top on Sunday, handing the Colts their 11th-consecutive Week 1 defeat. Yet when talking to Richardson, there is a quiet confidence that this team is ready for whatever the Texans throw at them.
The cheers will be loud when Richardson is introduced on Sunday. And if #5 can lead the Colts to 1-0, they will likely be just as loud when he leaves the field in victory.
