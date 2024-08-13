ESPN Analyst Ranks Anthony Richardson Among Top 10 in Multiple Traits
With the NFL preseason underway, starting quarterbacks are beginning to get back into the groove with their offenses.
One of the quarterbacks looking forward to the preseason is Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson made his long-awaited return to the field on Sunday after missing most of his rookie year with a shoulder injury. The Colts' quarterback played two series, going 2-of-4 for 25 yards in his return. While Richardson did not have an earth-shattering performance, the purpose of Sunday was to knock off the rust of not playing football in 309 days.
“It feels good," Richardson said after the game. "You know, I was able to go through my routine today – put my pads on, get a few snaps out there. Everything felt good. ... Felt like there were a few plays we left out there, but it’s all good. We still worked on chemistry and stuff and just building it as an offense.”
The Colts have been impressed with what they have seen from Richardson throughout the spring and summer months. They believe his elite physical traits and incredible work ethic give Richardson a high probability of reaching his immense ceiling.
The Colts are not the only ones who believe Richardson is among the best in the league in certain areas. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky recently ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL in seven key traits that a signal-caller must have to be successful. Richardson was in the top 10 of Orlovsky's rankings in two of the seven categories.
Arm Strength
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Bills
3. Justin Herbert, Chargers
4. Matthew Stafford, Rams
5. Aaron Rodgers, Jets
6. Will Levis, Titans
7. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers
8. Anthony Richardson, Colts
9. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
10. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
"Everyone knows about Richardson's powerful arm," Orlovsky wrote. "If you don't, check out his out route to Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox from last October. He can fire it."
Orlovsky recognizes that Richardson has one of the most powerful arms in football. However, Richardson's ranking of eighth still seems a little low. Richardson was largely seen as having the biggest arm in the 2023 NFL Draft class a year ago, meaning he should be ranked at least ahead of Levis. With Rodgers now 40 years old as well, slating Richardson in at five feels like a more accurate representation.
Rushing Ability
1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
2. Josh Allen, Bills
3. Anthony Richardson, Colts
4. Jalen Hurts, Eagles
5. Justin Fields, Steelers
6. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
8. Joe Burrow, Bengals
9. Kyler Murray, Cardinals
10. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
"We saw enough promise from Richardson last season for me to put him third (he averaged 5.4 yards per carry in four games)," Orlovsky stated.
Ranking Richardson as the third-best quarterback in the NFL in terms of rushing is the perfect spot for the sophomore quarterback. Jackson and Allen are easily the top two, with Jackson leading the league in rushing yards by a quarterback during his MVP season, while Allen had 15 rushing touchdowns in 2023. Richardson was on pace to run for 544 yards and 16 touchdowns last season if he would have stayed healthy.
Orlovsky's rankings also showcase how much Richardson still has to grow as a passer. Richardson did not rank in the top 10 in ball placement, mechanics, decision-making with the football, pocket presence, and second-reaction ability. Richardson will have the chance to showcase his improvement in these areas with a healthy 2024 campaign.
If Richardson has the season the Colts expect out of their quarterback, do not be surprised if he finds himself in the top 10 in more of these categories before the 2025 season.
