Horseshoe Huddle

WATCH: Colts' Anthony Richarson Answers for First Score vs Broncos

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson scores a huge rushing touchdown against the Denver Broncos.

Drake Wally

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) celebrates after scoring on a two point conversion to beat the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) celebrates after scoring on a two point conversion to beat the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indianapolis Colts answered with quarterback Anthony Richardson for a huge opening touchdown against the Denver Broncos.

Richardson had to use his rushing prowess to help open up Shane Steichen's offensive scheme against a stout Broncos defense. Denver leads the league in sacks (47) coming into this game and ranks in the top 10 in run defense, so Richardson teeing off will help for the rest of the contest.

Indianapolis will need more of this from Richardson and assistance from running back Jonathan Taylor to get a victory. If Indianapolis can pull off the upset on the road, it will get them to 7-7 and greatly help their playoff aspirations.

Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.

Published
Drake Wally
DRAKE WALLY

Drake Wally covers the Indianapolis Colts at Horseshoe Huddle and co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.  

Home/News