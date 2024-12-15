WATCH: Colts' Anthony Richarson Answers for First Score vs Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts answered with quarterback Anthony Richardson for a huge opening touchdown against the Denver Broncos.
Richardson had to use his rushing prowess to help open up Shane Steichen's offensive scheme against a stout Broncos defense. Denver leads the league in sacks (47) coming into this game and ranks in the top 10 in run defense, so Richardson teeing off will help for the rest of the contest.
Indianapolis will need more of this from Richardson and assistance from running back Jonathan Taylor to get a victory. If Indianapolis can pull off the upset on the road, it will get them to 7-7 and greatly help their playoff aspirations.
