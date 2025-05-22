Carlie Irsay-Gordon Expected to Take Ownership of Colts Football Ops
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away in his sleep on Wednesday afternoon, suddenly leaving a hole in the franchise after Irsay grew up with the team since its Baltimore days and became its owner in Indianapolis in 1997.
Now, as Irsay inherited the team from his father, Robert, following his passing, Jim's daughters will now assume ownership of the Colts franchise in the wake of his.
Carlie Irsay-Gordon is expected to take ownership of the football operations, according to Joel Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, as she and sisters Kalen Jackson and Casey Foyt were named vice chairs/owners of the Colts in 2012 and have been involved in the team's operations.
Irsay-Gordon has been heavily involved behind the scenes in football operations for years now, earning the title of vice president in 2008. She has assisted in some major franchise decisions and is often seen during practices and games alongside coaches and other personnel with a headset and tablet, while Jackson has been a common face of the Colts' philanthropic efforts.
The team has yet to make any formal announcements regarding the transfer of ownership, but the Colts have experienced Irsay-Gordon's leadership before when she filled in for Irsay for stretches in 2014 following his arrest for driving while intoxicated, and subsequent suspension.
In December 2023, emergency personnel were called to Irsay's home when he was found unresponsive. Since then, his public appearances have become few and far between and Irsay-Gordon and Jackson have been much more visible.
Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle for incoming updates regarding Colts leadership.