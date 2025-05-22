Indianapolis Colts Owner, CEO Jim Irsay Dies at 65
On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that Indianapolis Colts longtime owner Jim Irsay has passed away at the age of 65.
Irsay has been the Colts' owner since the 1997 season, and was a significant part of some of the franchise's greatest moments, including multiple division titles, and of course, a Super Bowl victory in 2007 when Tony Dungy and Peyton Manning led Indianapolis to a win over the Chicago Bears.
Colts' COO Pete Ward released the following statement with the announcement of Irsay's passing.
"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," Ward said. "Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts, in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family, were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve them."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
"Some of Jim's fondest moments came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family. He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived to Indianapolis. After he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to a long series of division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship. Jim's love and appreciation for the NFL, in addition to its history, tradition, and principles influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the League."
The specifics surrounding Irsay's death remain unknown, however, the late Colts owner had been dealing with various health concerns over recent years.
Irsay is survived by his daughters Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, his daughters' mother and ex-wife, Meg Coyle, as well as 10 grandchildren.