Why Colts Must Dismiss Chris Ballard
The Indianapolis Colts' record fell to an unenviable 6-8 after losing 31-13 to the Denver Broncos yesterday at Mile High. While a collapse of this proportion deserves plenty of blame, one must look past head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson this time.
It's time for Colts owner Jim Irsay to direct his attention to general manager Chris Ballard - but not for a warning, but rather a difficult dismissal.
Going Nowhere
Since Ballard took the general manager role in 2017, the Colts have a 60-68-1 record with two playoff appearances and a single victory (2018 - Wild Card). Simply put, that isn't good enough for more chances, regardless of the sudden and abrupt Andrew Luck retirement in 2019.
Fast-forward through a slew of veteran quarterback duds to 2024 and Richardson and Indianapolis are 6-8 with playoff hopes dashed with three games remaining. The Colts won't have names like Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Jonathan Taylor, and Kenny Moore II forever, meaning it's time for new leadership over Steichen and Richardson.
Richardson Isn't Getting Better Under Ballard
Richardson's game against Denver was a microcosm of his passing struggles through 2024. The second-year field general tallied a brutal 17/38 completions for 172 passing yards and two interceptions. While Richardson used his mobility for a score, the criticism has been toward his passing struggles.
While Steichen deserves some shade, retaining the coach and quarterback is key. However, Ballard is the most expendable person in the equation, and Richardson's also not improving under his management. It's harder to find a new coach to pair with a developmental quarterback and Steichen seems like the right man for now.
A new general manager might help ignite life around the roster to assist Steichen's coaching and Richardson's development.
Ballard Won't Win Indy a Super Bowl
Ballard has used cap money to retain key pieces like Moore, Buckner, Taylor, Grover Stewart, Zaire Franklin, and Michael Pittman Jr. However, it hasn't translated to success on the field or playoff berths. Irsay must accept that despite great cap management, Ballard isn't a general manager who will achieve a Super Bowl in Indianapolis.
It isn't to say players Ballard paid aren't important or shouldn't be with the Colts, but rather that Ballard likely could have made more happen with the funds available. Ballard isn't aggressive enough to put the Colts into position to sign the more talented free agents, it also doesn't help that the Colts are a small-market team in the free agency grand scheme.
Irsay wants another championship in Indianapolis, but that is more likely to happen with a talented coach and quarterback intact, rather than a conservative general manager.
The Bottom Line
It's not easy to fire anyone, but Ballard's tenure as GM of the Colts has reached the end. The Colts can only finish 9-8 at best and don't control their playoff destiny. After so many sub-par results and disappointments, it's time to move onto new leadership.
However, there is a chance that Ballard will remain for at least another season, but it's less likely if Indy can't finish 9-8 with three-straight victories to end 2024. We'll see what happens shortly, but it's not looking bright for Ballard as his team spirals out of control with playoff aspirations a thing of the past.
