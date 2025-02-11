Colin Cowherd Links Colts to Aaron Rodgers
After a rough and turbulent season with the New York Jets, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is likely to hit the free agency market during the coming offseason, potentially eyeing an opportunity to join the third team of his extensive career.
Yet, as we roll into the 2024 NFL offseason, questions are beginning to arise on where the veteran quarterback could end up ahead of his age-41 season. Early candidates like the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennessee Titans have stuck out as appealing names in the race, however, none have truly solidified.
But what about the Indianapolis Colts?
In the eyes of Colin Cowherd, the Colts should be right in the mix to bring in Rodgers. He mentions Indianapolis alongside the Raiders as the best two spots where the 20-year veteran could go.
"I think the Raiders and the Colts are the two places, if Aaron wants to play, that would be good fits," Cowherd said. "Shane Steichen in Indy, I like that roster. I don't think it's a top-five roster, but I think it's a good roster in a winnable division... There are people I was told this morning that are unsure in the NFL if Aaron wants to play, and only Aaron can answer that, and that could go back and forth depending on the mood. Who knows? I'm not going to try to speculate whether Aaron wants to play or not. I have no idea."
Heading into this offseason, the Colts have some burning questions to answer in order to get back to the postseason for the first time in four years. One of those topics at hand revolves around how this team approaches the quarterback position after a bumpy second season with Anthony Richardson at the helm.
It was far from pretty for the Colts offensively in 2024. As a team, Indianapolis ranked 25th among the NFL for passing yards, 25th in touchdowns, and 29th in turnovers allowed. Paired with that was some rough growing pains for Richardson, who suffered from some brutal accuracy issues, leadership questions, and availability concerns. That's not a recipe for playoff football.
Not all hope is lost with wildly athletic Richardson and his future in the NFL, but his second campaign inevitably leads to the question of whether the Colts should bring in another quarterback to the room ahead of next season to compete for or take the starting job from the incumbent signal caller this offseason.
And just maybe, that guy to bring in could be Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers didn't have a strong season with New York in 2024. He went 5-12 as a starter to throw for 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 63.0% completion rate.
Yet, with an offensive mind in Shane Steichen, an effective run game behind Jonathan Taylor, and a solid offensive line in front of him, perhaps there's a chance Rodgers could revitalize his career a bit in Indianapolis.
Could it be another case of the Colts pursuing an old, washed-up, immobile quarterback in hopes of patching their inconsistent play at the position? Maybe. Would Indianapolis be better with Rodgers starting over Richardson? Who knows?
Regardless, a hypothetical Rodgers-led Colts offense is a wild, captivating idea, and it's one with the endorsement of Colin Cowherd. Don't hold your breath on it coming to fruition, but you might not be able to count it out either.
