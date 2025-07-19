2015 Redraft Gives Colts All-Pro Talent
In the 2015 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts used their first-round selection (29th overall) to select Miami's explosive receiving threat, Phillip Dorsett. What happened with such a prospect? A complete pitfall nearly right away.
Defensive backs easily handled Dorsett, and the former Hurricane didn't have effective hands with then-QB Andrew Luck. Disappointingly, Dorsett's time with the Colts yielded a mere 51 catches on 108 targets, which equals a brutal 47.2 catch percentage.
Looking back, the Colts undoubtedly would take that pick back and select a more qualified talent warranted of a 'first-round' designation. For Pro Football Focus, Dalton Wasserman, Trevor Sikkema, and Max Chadwick did just that.
In a 2015 redraft, the Colts go the defensive route in the form of 2015's 33rd overall pick, safety Landon Collins.
"Collins’ prime was brief, but he was among the NFL’s best safeties for a stretch. He ranked as the league’s most valuable safety in 2016, according to PFF’s wins above replacement metric, and posted 80.0-plus PFF grades that year and in 2017 with the Giants. Entering the 2015 draft, the Colts’ biggest need was at strong safety, and Collins would have been an ideal fit."
Indianapolis' defense would have had, at one point, one of the best safeties in the NFL. As PFF points out, Collins had a short stint at the top, but it was a phenomenal showing from the former Alabama alum.
His best years were consecutive, right when Indianapolis could have used it. From 2016-2018, Collins posted three Pro Bowls and a First-Team All-Pro. Colins was dominant in a New York Giants uniform (minus 2022).
Collins stacked 325 tackles, 17 for loss, seven picks, 23 pass defenses, and an interception return for a touchdown. While Collins fizzled off after 2018, he was still solid, even in a Washington Commanders uniform (2019-2021).
What Indianapolis got out of Dorsett isn't in the same discussion as what Collins brought to the NFL. Collins' prime wasn't long, but Dorsett can firmly be considered a draft bust given where Indianapolis selected him.
Looking back, the Colts were betting on Dorsett's blinding speed and ability to turn any catch into a home run. Dorsett dominated in college for Miami (2011-2014), averaging a fiery 17.6 yards per catch on 121 receptions.
Dorsett even tallied a wild 24.2 yards per catch with 10 touchdowns in 2014. The Colts sadly couldn't get anything from Dorsett, but in this redraft, take a player who could have elevated Chuck Pagano or Frank Reich's defense during his best years.
For the current Colts, young talent Nick Cross and veteran Camryn Bynum will take over the safety duties for Lou Anarumo. The Colts are poised for success in the secondary on paper; now, all that is left is to see it in live action on the field.
